Cajun shrimp and corn soup, a fall favorite

Now that we are officially in Fall and some cooler, sweater weather is approaching, it is also soup season. This Cajun shrimp and corn soup is a flavorful soup that tastes like something you have spent all day in the kitchen making but actually takes less than one hour from stove top to table. Living in Louisiana, we have an abundancy of fresh seafood but fortunately, with this recipe you can use frozen shrimp as well and it comes out just as good.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound of medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 1 teaspoon of black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper
- 2 tablespoons of butter
- 1/2 large onion, chopped
- 2 carrots, sliced
- 2 stalks of celery, diced
- 1 can of diced potatoes
- 3 cups of yellow corn, frozen
- 1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream
- 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 4 cups of chicken broth
DIRECTIONS:
- Add olive oil to large soup or Dutch oven pot and heat over medium heat.
- Add the shrimp to the pot, and half of the salt and black pepper then cook the shrimp for a few minutes on each side until they are barely pink in color.
- Remove the shrimp and set aside in a plate.
- Add the butter, onion, carrots, celery and potatoes. Mix and sauté for a few minutes until the vegetables are tender.
- Add the flour and garlic then stir until the vegetables are coated then cook for about one minute.
- Add the chicken broth, corn, cayenne pepper and the rest of the salt and black pepper then bring the soup to a boil over medium heat.
- Reduce the heat to low and add in the heavy whipping cream and stir.
- Add the shrimp back into the soup and cook for a few more minutes until they are warm.
SERVE AND ENJOY!
