Louisiana's "Celebration Gator" float returns to Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

The Louisiana Office of Tourism and Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser have announced that the "Celebration Gator," the 60-foot-long alligator themed float will return to Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. The float will be ridden by and feature a musical performance by Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews and Orleans Avenue.

Louisiana Tourism

The float, which made its Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade debut last year celebrates Louisiana, the birthplace of Jazz, Cajun and Creole cuisine and Mardi Gras. Louisiana's "Celebration Gator," is the longest float in the history of the Macy's Parade. "Celebration Gator" will be the 11th float out of 30.

Louisiana Tourism

Nungesser said, “We are excited to have Trombone Shorty riding the Louisiana float this year and performing for us. Participating in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been an honor for the people of Louisiana. It is an amazing opportunity to share with the world our music and Feed Your Soul with our celebratory spirit. The musical talents of Trombone Shorty will definitely ensure we provide a terrific show.”

Trombone Shorty, a New Orleans native won his first Grammy award this year and in April, he released "Lifted", a brand-new album. This is his first appearance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and he said on his official Instagram account, "Looking forward to riding and performing in the @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade later this month #macysparade."

Trombone Shorty Facebook

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is in its 96th year and will be nationally broadcasted on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24th on NBC and it will also be streamed on Peacock.