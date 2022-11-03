Taylor Swift announces she is going on the road with "The Eras Tour"

Fresh off the release of her record-breaking new album, "Midnights," Taylor Swift has announced a new tour, The Eras Tour” which will kick off in the spring. This is her first tour in almost 5 years and the 6th of her career.

Taylor Swift Jamie McCarthy, Getty

Swift made the announcement on her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Tuesday, saying "I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!

She also added, "I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming."

There are currently 27 concert dates scheduled on Swift's "The Eras Tour" throughout the United States, with the first scheduled to kick off on Saturday, March 18th, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and the tour will conclude on Saturday, August 5th, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Her international tour dates will be announced at a later time. Swift's revealed that her opening acts include Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

Swifts' new album "Midnights” has broken several sales and streaming records within its release week and she has become the first artist to simultaneously claim all top ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. She also has topped her own record for weekly sales, that was last achieved with the release of her last album, "Reputation" five years ago.

Tickets for "The Eras Tour" go on sale November 18th, with pre-sale available on November 15th.