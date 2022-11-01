Hammond, LA

Louisiana Renaissance Festival, the best festival in history is back.

Tina Howell

It's that time of year again. The Louisiana Renaissance Festival, the best festival in history returns this weekend in Hammond, starting on November 5th. The festival is open every weekend for six weeks, concluding with a spectacular fireworks finale on December 10th and 11th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47KmOP_0iuJPG5L00
LRF Facebook

The Louisiana Renaissance Festival started in 2000 and explores the subcultural movements in Renaissance art, crafts, music, and theatre. The festival is a combination of a theme park, theater, holiday shopping destination, and educational experience all rolled into one countless adventure. Each weekend of the festival features a theme, which allows visitors to experience different costumes and performances on that particular weekend. There are over 70 performances each day of the festival, on the different stages across festival grounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29kpPt_0iuJPG5L00
LRF Facebook

This year's themes include:

  • November 5th and 6th, Romance and Masquerade Weekend
  • November 11th and 12th, Viking Weekend
  • November 18th and 19th, Celtic Weekend
  • November 25th and 26th, Myths and Magic Weekend
  • December 3rd and 4th, Pirates Weekend
  • December 10th and 11th, Fireworks finale over the lake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQab5_0iuJPG5L00
LRF Facebook

In addition to the wonderful performances, the Louisiana Renaissance Festival creates the English “Village of Albright,” with more than 600 artisans, entertainers, and educational demonstrations. There are several food options such plus arts and crafts, pottery, clothing, jewelry for purchase as well as activities that visitors can partake in.

For those looking for a weekend getaway, there are several local lodging options including a hotel, bed and breakfast, and full-service campground.

You can get more details about the festival at https://www.larf2022.org/ and you can purchase tickets and passes at https://www.larf2022.org/tickets

