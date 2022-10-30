Spicy crab dip, a tailgating or party time treat

Tina Howell

We are in now in the heart of football season with the holidays right around the corner and this spicy crab dip recipe is the perfect tailgate or party time treat. It is absolutely delicious and so quick and easy to make that you will have your friends and family asking for more by the end of the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dw7q9_0isQF6yl00
Spicy Crab DipPinterest

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound of lump crab meat (or more budget friendly, imitation crab meat)
  • 8 oz of cream cheese
  • 1/2 cup of mayo
  • 1/2 cup of sour cream
  • 1 cup of parmesan cheese, shredded
  • 1 cup of cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1 tablespoon of hot sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon of salt
  • 1/4 tablespoon of black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne pepper
  • 1 bag of tortilla chips
  • 1 box of Ritz or saltine crackers

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, stir in the cream cheese, sour cream and mayo. Mix together until completely blended and smooth. 
  3. Next stir in the half of your parmesan cheese, cheddar cheese, hot sauce, salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper. Stir together until everything is complete blended.  
  4. Gently mix in the crab meat. Use a spatula and be very gentle so that the crab meat does not fall apart and turn mushy.
  5. Spread the crab dip into a 9 by 9 baking dish, top with the rest of the parmesan cheese.  Bake the dip uncovered until it is bubbling, and the cheese is a light golden brown.  
  6. Let the dip cool slightly, serve with crackers or tortilla chips and ENJOY!!

