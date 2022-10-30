The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new location

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returned on Thursday, October 27th and will run until Sunday, November 6th, but at a new location this year. Fair officials announced earlier in May, that the State Fair would be held in Gonzales at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center this year. Fair Chairman, Cliff Barton said that the move was due to the original fair’s location at the BREC Fairgrounds on Airline Highway being under construction for the next two years.

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair Facebook

This year, the Great Baton Rouge State Fair will celebrate its 55th anniversary. The event has been canceled only two times, once in 2005, due to Hurricane Katrina and in 2020, due to the Covid 19 pandemic. The fair runs for a total of 11 days providing families with entertainment, food, music and fun.

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair originally began in 1965 when two Baton Rouge Jaycee Projects, a trade show and carnival were combined. In 1985, the new ownership group added the rides and games to the event.

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair Facebook

According to their website, since 1985, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is run by an all-volunteer Fair Board and is staffed by dedicated volunteers.

To get more details on the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair, you can go to https://www.gbrsf.com/

Weekday ticket prices are $5.00 each and weekends are $10.00. Ride tickets are $1.00 each. Weekend passes for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which include ride tickets are $40.00.

To purchase fair tickets or weekend passes, you can go to https://event.etix.com/ticket/online/performanceSale.do?performance_id=8106058&method=restoreToken