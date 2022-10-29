Devery Henderson, Fred McAfee and Kevin Mangum inducted into Saints Hall of Fame

On Friday, the Saints held their 33rd annual Hall of Fame luncheon where three new members were introduced into the Saints Hall of Fame. This year's class includes former Saints wide receiver Devery Henderson, former running back and special teams standout, Fred McAfee who is also the team's current Vice President of player engagement and athletic trainer, Kevin Mangum who has been with Saints for 42 years.

2022 Saints Hall of Fame Class New Orleans Saints Twitter

Mangum, who is from Tylertown, Mississippi, received the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award, which honors an individual for their contributions made for the betterment of the Saints. Mangum has been an athletic trainer for the Saints since 1981 and has worked with 10 head coaches, 154 assistant coaches and over 1,100 players.

Henderson is from Opelousas, Louisiana. He attended LSU and was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the Saints. He played nine seasons in New Orleans, recording almost 4,400 yards for 20 touchdowns and averaged 17.9 yards per reception, a record best in franchise history. Henderson is also a member of the Saints' 2009 team that won Super Bowl XLIV by defeating the Indianapolis Colts.

McAfee aka "Fast Freddy" is from Philadelphia, Mississippi and attended Mississippi College. He was drafted in the 6th round of the 1991 NFL Draft by the Saints. He spent a total of 10 seasons in New Orleans. As a rookie, McAfee led the Saints in rushing and he received a Pro-Bowl nomination in 2002. He had 304 career carries for 1,272 yards for 8 touchdowns, as well as 35 receptions for 211 yards.

All three will be honored on Sunday in Caesars Superdome, in a pre-game ceremony before the Saints take on the Las Vegas Raiders.