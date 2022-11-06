Spaghetti and meatballs, an Italian classic "that's amore"

Tina Howell

Growing up in an Italian household, spaghetti and meatballs were on the menu weekly, usually on Sundays. My dad would get out the stock pot, cook all day and we would have plenty of leftovers to freeze. He was such a good cook and yet, he hardly wrote anything down or measured. His cooking was an art by memory. Sundays were our family meal day. We would sit at the dining room table, laughing and talking while enjoying a delicious meal, then spend the rest of the day watching football games. Fun fact, Italians in New Orleans actually call spaghetti sauce "red gravy."

This is a simpler version of spaghetti and meatballs, a classic Italian dish that I hope your family loves as much as we do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWMLJ_0ipXN8Sd00
Spaghetti and meatballsPinterest

Ingredients for the spaghetti sauce or red gravy (as we call it)

  • ½ cup of sweet yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 2 teaspoons of garlic, minced
  • 1 small can of tomato paste
  • 4 large cans of tomatoes, crushed
  • 2 tablespoons of sugar
  • 2 teaspoons of salt
  • 1 teaspoon of black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon of fresh basil, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon of oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon of red pepper flakes
  • 1/4 cup of olive oil

Ingredients for the meatballs:

  • 2 pounds of lean ground beef
  • 1 cup of Italian breadcrumbs
  • 1/2 cup of parmesan cheese
  • 2 teaspoons of salt
  • 2 teaspoons of black pepper
  • 1/2 cup of sweet yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 2 large eggs, beaten

NOTE: Use 1 pound of your choice of pasta to serve the sauce with (regular or thin spaghetti)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23hyGi_0ipXN8Sd00
Pinterest

Directions for the spaghetti sauce (red gravy):

  1. In a large stock pot, heat your olive oil over medium heat. Then add the onion and garlic and lightly brown.
  2. Mix in your tomato paste, crushed tomatoes, sugar, salt, basil, black and red pepper and oregano. Stir, cover and cook on low. Stirring the sauce occasionally.

Directions for the meatballs:

  1. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking pan with aluminum foil, brush a little olive oil on the foil to keep the meatballs from sticking.
  2. In a mixing bowl, add the ground meat, eggs, breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, onion, salt, pepper and with your hands, mix everything all together.
  3. Roll the ground meat into golf ball size balls. Place the meatballs on the baking pan and cook until browned, (approximately 15 to 20 minutes) flip them about halfway during cooking.
  4. Place the cooked meatballs into the spaghetti sauce. Cover and cook on low for a couple of hours, until the sauce has thickened, and the meatballs are tender.
  5. Place the meatballs and sauce over the cooked spaghetti. Top with parmesan cheese.

Serve with some fresh garlic bread and enjoy!!!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Italian# Cooking# Recipes# Pasta# Food

Comments / 6

Published by

Writer and Editor, Host of Fleurs Truly Podcast, Muck Rack Verified. Your source for all things NOLA... Sports, Food, Music, Festivals and More!!

New Orleans, LA
2193 followers

More from Tina Howell

New Orleans, LA

Celebration in the Oaks' walking tour returns to City Park

Celebration in the Oaks is a long-standing, holiday tradition in New Orleans. It is one of the most spectacular holiday light festivals in the country, that attracts more than 135,000 visitors to the month-long event in City Park. This year is the 36th anniversary of the family-friendly, holiday festival in New Orleans and they will be bringing back the Botanical Garden walking tour, along with the driving tour through the holiday displays as well as the Carousel Garden amusement park rides.

Read full story

Cracked crab cheese bread: a guaranteed hit!

With the holidays approaching, there are always lots of parties and sometimes, a host can find it difficult to come up with a unique recipe that their guest will enjoy but are not constantly having at other events. Whether it is the holidays or not, this cracked crab cheese bread is sure to be a unique and guaranteed hit at your party. With only 6 ingredients and less than 30 minutes to prep and cook, this delicious appetizer is always gone before you know it, leaving your guests asking for more. Fortunately, the ingredients are not hard to find at your local grocery store and it is easy to make with these few simple steps. So, let's get cooking some cracked crab cheese bread.

Read full story
2 comments

Snickerdoodle Apple Cobbler, a delightful dessert

Who doesn't love a good cobbler and an easy one to make at that? If you are not familiar with cobbler, it is a fruit-filled dessert made in a deep dish, that has a thick, cake-like crust on top. Some of the most popular, traditional cobblers are made with peaches, apples or blueberries but you can really make any kind of cobbler with just a few simple ingredients. This snickerdoodle apple cobbler is one that is filled with ooey gooey goodness and so easy to make, just layer into a baking pan for a simple and delicious dessert.

Read full story
1 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31

It was David versus Goliath, and the battle was won by 1 point. The 10th ranked LSU Tigers stunned the 6th ranked, Alabama Crimson Tide by winning in overtime 32-31. Alabama came into this game, having not lost in Tiger Stadium since 2010.

Read full story

Philly cheesesteak stuffed shells: a fun twist from a classic sandwich

These Philly cheesesteak stuffed shells are a fun twist based off the classic sandwich that are so quick and easy to make. Kids especially love them, and another plus is that this a meal that they can help make in the kitchen without making a huge mess.

Read full story
10 comments

Cajun shrimp and corn soup, a fall favorite

Now that we are officially in Fall and some cooler, sweater weather is approaching, it is also soup season. This Cajun shrimp and corn soup is a flavorful soup that tastes like something you have spent all day in the kitchen making but actually takes less than one hour from stove top to table. Living in Louisiana, we have an abundancy of fresh seafood but fortunately, with this recipe you can use frozen shrimp as well and it comes out just as good.

Read full story
7 comments

Chicken and Bacon: One Pan Pasta

One pan pasta meals are extremely popular and easy to make. They take very little time to prep, with no fuss and no mess. Perfect for the busy family. This chicken and bacon pasta is one of my favorites that comes out just right every time.

Read full story
4 comments
Louisiana State

Louisiana's "Celebration Gator" float returns to Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

The Louisiana Office of Tourism and Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser have announced that the "Celebration Gator," the 60-foot-long alligator themed float will return to Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. The float will be ridden by and feature a musical performance by Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews and Orleans Avenue.

Read full story
1 comments
Glendale, AZ

Taylor Swift announces she is going on the road with "The Eras Tour"

Fresh off the release of her record-breaking new album, "Midnights," Taylor Swift has announced a new tour, The Eras Tour” which will kick off in the spring. This is her first tour in almost 5 years and the 6th of her career.

Read full story
Hammond, LA

Louisiana Renaissance Festival, the best festival in history is back.

It's that time of year again. The Louisiana Renaissance Festival, the best festival in history returns this weekend in Hammond, starting on November 5th. The festival is open every weekend for six weeks, concluding with a spectacular fireworks finale on December 10th and 11th.

Read full story

Saints crush Raiders, dominating the game to win 24-0

What a difference 10 days makes! When Saints head coach Dennis Allen said he was giving the team a few days off after their Thursday night loss to the Arizona Cardinals to "recharge and reset," that decision was met with mixed reviews. Turns out, it was just what the team needed.

Read full story
1 comments

Spicy crab dip, a tailgating or party time treat

We are in now in the heart of football season with the holidays right around the corner and this spicy crab dip recipe is the perfect tailgate or party time treat. It is absolutely delicious and so quick and easy to make that you will have your friends and family asking for more by the end of the game.

Read full story
4 comments
Gonzales, LA

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new location

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returned on Thursday, October 27th and will run until Sunday, November 6th, but at a new location this year. Fair officials announced earlier in May, that the State Fair would be held in Gonzales at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center this year. Fair Chairman, Cliff Barton said that the move was due to the original fair’s location at the BREC Fairgrounds on Airline Highway being under construction for the next two years.

Read full story
Opelousas, LA

Devery Henderson, Fred McAfee and Kevin Mangum inducted into Saints Hall of Fame

On Friday, the Saints held their 33rd annual Hall of Fame luncheon where three new members were introduced into the Saints Hall of Fame. This year's class includes former Saints wide receiver Devery Henderson, former running back and special teams standout, Fred McAfee who is also the team's current Vice President of player engagement and athletic trainer, Kevin Mangum who has been with Saints for 42 years.

Read full story

Scalloped potatoes, a standalone or side dish for the whole family

Scalloped potatoes are a good standalone dish or can be served a side, that will feed your whole family and they are sure to enjoy! Now, what does scalloped mean? In cooking, "scalloped" usually means that the dish is being cooked in some type of cream sauce. This is not to be confused with "au gratin" which means cooked in a sauce that contains cheese, not just a cream.

Read full story
11 comments

Saints head coach Dennis Allen names Andy Dalton starting quarterback

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced today during his post practice press conference that Andy Dalton will start at quarterback against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Saints will face the Raiders on Sunday, at home in Caesars Superdome.

Read full story

Spider web 7- layer dip, a Halloween hit

A 7-layer dip is already a must have at any party but this spooktacular twist on a classic recipe is sure to be a hit at your Halloween party this year. This spider web 7-layer dip from Chelsea's Messy Kitchen is so simple to make and it is absolutely delicious but also a perfect part of the theme.

Read full story
2 comments

Halloween mummy dogs, a fun treat for the whole family

With Halloween just days away, there are sure to be tons of parties this weekend. Some of the coolest and cutest recipes are available for Halloween and this is one that I think is at the top of that list. Halloween Mummy Dogs are as much fun to make as they are to eat. The best part is that kids can get in on that fun and help make these delicious and adorable treats for the whole family.

Read full story
8 comments
New Orleans, LA

Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasure

In May of 2000, Jazzland Amusement Park opened in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 140-acre park quickly became a popular attraction for both local and visitors with a large variety of rides, including several roller coasters, a water park and an entire area dedicated to the history of jazz music. After suffering some financial hardships, the owners filed for bankruptcy reorganization. In 2002, Six Flags purchased the site, remodeled and rebranded under the Six Flags name.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy