Spaghetti and meatballs, an Italian classic "that's amore"

Growing up in an Italian household, spaghetti and meatballs were on the menu weekly, usually on Sundays. My dad would get out the stock pot, cook all day and we would have plenty of leftovers to freeze. He was such a good cook and yet, he hardly wrote anything down or measured. His cooking was an art by memory. Sundays were our family meal day. We would sit at the dining room table, laughing and talking while enjoying a delicious meal, then spend the rest of the day watching football games. Fun fact, Italians in New Orleans actually call spaghetti sauce "red gravy."

This is a simpler version of spaghetti and meatballs, a classic Italian dish that I hope your family loves as much as we do.

Ingredients for the spaghetti sauce or red gravy (as we call it)

½ cup of sweet yellow onion, finely chopped

2 teaspoons of garlic, minced

1 small can of tomato paste

4 large cans of tomatoes, crushed

2 tablespoons of sugar

2 teaspoons of salt

1 teaspoon of black pepper

1 teaspoon of fresh basil, chopped

1 teaspoon of oregano

1/2 teaspoon of red pepper flakes

1/4 cup of olive oil

Ingredients for the meatballs:

2 pounds of lean ground beef

1 cup of Italian breadcrumbs

1/2 cup of parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons of salt

2 teaspoons of black pepper

1/2 cup of sweet yellow onion, finely chopped

2 large eggs, beaten

NOTE: Use 1 pound of your choice of pasta to serve the sauce with (regular or thin spaghetti)

Directions for the spaghetti sauce (red gravy):

In a large stock pot, heat your olive oil over medium heat. Then add the onion and garlic and lightly brown. Mix in your tomato paste, crushed tomatoes, sugar, salt, basil, black and red pepper and oregano. Stir, cover and cook on low. Stirring the sauce occasionally.

Directions for the meatballs:

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking pan with aluminum foil, brush a little olive oil on the foil to keep the meatballs from sticking. In a mixing bowl, add the ground meat, eggs, breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, onion, salt, pepper and with your hands, mix everything all together. Roll the ground meat into golf ball size balls. Place the meatballs on the baking pan and cook until browned, (approximately 15 to 20 minutes) flip them about halfway during cooking. Place the cooked meatballs into the spaghetti sauce. Cover and cook on low for a couple of hours, until the sauce has thickened, and the meatballs are tender. Place the meatballs and sauce over the cooked spaghetti. Top with parmesan cheese.

Serve with some fresh garlic bread and enjoy!!!