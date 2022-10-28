Saints head coach Dennis Allen names Andy Dalton starting quarterback

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced today during his post practice press conference that Andy Dalton will start at quarterback against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Saints will face the Raiders on Sunday, at home in Caesars Superdome.

Andy Dalton Norm Hall, Getty

This announcement comes as Jameis Winston is the injury report, practicing fully and cleared to play for the first time in weeks. Winston sustained multiple injuries at the beginning of the season, including 4 fractures in his back, a hip and foot injury. So, this news was somewhat surprising as Dalton threw three interceptions, last week against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Dalton is 1-3, and has thrown for 946 yards, 7 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, in his first four starts since taking over for an injured Winston.

Allen said that his decision is unrelated to the injuries, as both quarterbacks are healthy enough to play this week. He called the move "an offensive decision," and was based on how the offense has looked the past few weeks, with Dalton starting. The Saints currently rank 3rd in the NFL in total offense, averaging 398.3 yards and 7th in scoring offense averaging 25 points. In Winston’s three starts, he threw for 858 yards, 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions with the offense averaging just 17 points.

Allen added that there's "no need to upset the apple cart" by changing the quarterbacks and that Dalton will remain the starter as long as he is playing well.

The Saints are currently 2-5 and unbelievably, just one game out of 1st place in the NFC South.