Spider web 7- layer dip, a Halloween hit

A 7-layer dip is already a must have at any party but this spooktacular twist on a classic recipe is sure to be a hit at your Halloween party this year. This spider web 7-layer dip from Chelsea's Messy Kitchen is so simple to make and it is absolutely delicious but also a perfect part of the theme.

Spider web 7-layer dip Chelsea's Messy Apron

INGREDIENTS:

1 can of refried beans

1 packet of taco seasoning mix

1 cup of sour cream

1 cup of mild or medium chunky salsa

1 cup of freshly shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 cup of cherry tomatoes, cut in half

3 or 4 green onions, diced

1/2 can of black olives

1 cup of guacamole

1 bag of tortilla chips (I like to use yellow tortilla chips mixed with the blue ones for appearance)

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a small bowl, mix up the taco seasoning with the refried beans. Spread the mixture evenly all along the bottom of a 12-inch round pie dish. Spread 3/4 cup of the sour cream on top and gently spread.

2. Add dollops of the salsa and gently smooth on top.

3. Add dollops of the guacamole spread slowly.

4.Slice half of the black olives. Around the edge of the dip, add the shredded cheese, green onions, sliced olives and cherry tomatoes. With the remaining 1/4 cup of sour cream, put it in a plastic bag and cut off the tip. Squeeze the sour cream into a spider web pattern over the top of the guacamole.

5. To make the olive spiders, half a few olives lengthwise and then cut a few olives into small strips. Place the halved olives on top of the dip and the strips around the halved olive to make it look like a spider

6. Serve immediately with tortilla chips and enjoy!!