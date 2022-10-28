Halloween mummy dogs, a fun treat for the whole family

With Halloween just days away, there are sure to be tons of parties this weekend. Some of the coolest and cutest recipes are available for Halloween and this is one that I think is at the top of that list. Halloween Mummy Dogs are as much fun to make as they are to eat. The best part is that kids can get in on that fun and help make these delicious and adorable treats for the whole family.

Halloween Mummy Dogs Kathryn's Kitchen

This recipe from Kathryn's Kitchen blog and is sure to be a Halloween hit at your party. You can find more details at https://kathrynskitchenblog.com/halloween-mummy-dogs-recipe/

INGREDIENTS:

8 fulled cooked sausages or hot dogs

1 can of crescent roll dough

1 tablespoon of mayonnaise

16 edible eyes

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees

Line a baking pan with some parchment paper.

Pat the hot dogs/ sausage links dry with a paper towel and set aside.

Divide the crescent roll dough into 4 pieces. Roll the dough with a rolling pin and then cut into 12-14 strips. Repeat those steps with the remainder of the crescent roll dough.

Wrap each hot dog/ sausage link with the crescent dough strips to look like a mummy. Make suer that leave some room at the top for the eyes.

Bake the mummies for 12-14 minutes, until the dough is a golden brown.

Let the mummies cool for 10 minutes, then take a toothpick, dab each set of the eyes with the mayonnaise and place the eyes on the mummies.

ENJOY AND HAVE A HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!