Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasure

In May of 2000, Jazzland Amusement Park opened in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 140-acre park quickly became a popular attraction for both local and visitors with a large variety of rides, including several roller coasters, a water park and an entire area dedicated to the history of jazz music. After suffering some financial hardships, the owners filed for bankruptcy reorganization. In 2002, Six Flags purchased the site, remodeled and rebranded under the Six Flags name.

Unfortunately, the park closed on Sunday, August 21st, 2005, just days before Hurricane Katrina made landfall. In the aftermath of the storm, the entire area of the park sat completely underwater for over a month. While it was unknown at the time, due to extensive damage, the park would never be re-opened. The property sat abandoned and over the course of the next few years, the rides badly decomposed so they were removed, refurbished and relocated to other Six Flags parks in the country. The only signs of life now remain in the memories of those who enjoyed the park in the few years that it was open.

However, over the years several movies have been filmed in the park including Jurassic World, Deepwater Horizon, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Killer Joe, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters and Stolen. Music videos have also been filmed on site as well as a documentary that focused on the park's history and closure called Closed for the Storm.

In October of 2021, the development group Bayou Phoenix LLC. won the city’s approval to redevelop the abandoned Six Flags site. Their plan is to build a premier sports complex, destination hotel, indoor/ outdoor water park, and family entertainment center with shopping and dining options.

While Jazzland/ Six Flags is now a lost treasure, hopefully those who were a part of its existence will remember it fondly before it became what is known in New Orleans, as "ain't there no more".