Mondays is Red Beans and Rice Day, Get cooking!!

In Louisiana, Mondays mean Red Beans and Rice Day and now that has been made official. Earlier today, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation on the steps of the Capitol in Baton Rouge to officially recognize October 24th as Red Beans and Rice Day.

Red Beans and Rice has been a tradition in Louisiana households since the 19th century. In the early days, Red Beans and Rice was usually served on Mondays. This was because Monday used to be laundry day, which was a busy day for families. Also, red beans and rice is a cheap and easy meal that could feed a large family.

In honor of today being named officially Red Beans and Rice Day. I am sharing one of our traditional recipes and hope you enjoy it as much as we do.

RED BEANS AND RICE INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound of dried red beans, softened and soaked overnight
  • 1 tablespoon of olive oil
  • 8 cups of water
  • 1 pound of smoked or andouille sausage, cut into rounds or small links
  • 1 cup sweet onion, chopped
  • 1/2 cup celery, chopped
  • 1/2 cup bell pepper, chopped

Those 3 veggies are commonly known here as "trinity seasoning"

  • 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped
  • 4 cloves of garlic
  • 1 tablespoon ground black pepper (to taste)
  • 1/2 tablespoon of salt (to taste)
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 4 cups of long grain white rice

DIRECTIONS:

  • In a large pot heat the oil over medium heat.
  • Add the trinity seasoning, cook until softened and lightly browned.
  • Add garlic and brown
  • Add the salt and black pepper
  • Add the sausage and cook until browned
  • Add the water and soaked red beans then bring to a boil and stir.
  • Reduce heat, cover and cook until beans start to thicken. (Approximately 2 hours)

Serve with rice and enjoy! Happy Red Beans and Rice Monday!

