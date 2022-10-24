A Tasty Taco Soup for Taco Tuesdays

Tina Howell

Everybody loves Taco Tuesday and there are so many ways to enjoy them including this delicious taco soup. Taco soup is a simple soup that is made with similar ingredients that are used inside a taco such as ground meat, onions, beans, tomatoes, corn, peppers and taco seasoning. Then topped with shredded cheese and jalapenos peppers. You can also make this soup with ground turkey or with just beans (without any meat) for a vegetarian version.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVfaU_0ikpCNih00
Taco SoupPinterest

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound of lean ground beef or ground turkey
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1- 16 ounce can of pinto beans, drained
  • 1- 14.5 ounce can of petite diced tomatoes
  • 1- 8 ounce can of tomato sauce
  • 1/2 bell pepper, chopped
  • 2 cups of beef broth
  • 1 tablespoon of olive oil (to sauté the veggies)
  • 1/2 cup of frozen corn
  • 2 tablespoons of chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon of salt
  • 1 teaspoon of paprika
  • 1 teaspoon ground pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes
  • 1/2 teaspoon of oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

NOTE: You can also just use 1 packet of taco seasoning instead of all the spices

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a large nonstick pot, add your oil and heat. Add your all veggies and cook on medium heat for a few minutes until they are softened.

2. Add your ground meat and spices (or taco seasoning packet) and mix together with your veggies. Then cook until the ground meat is browned.

3. Add your drained pinto beans and stir.

3. Add your beef broth and stir, then add your tomato sauce and diced tomatoes, mix well.

4. Cook on low heat for about 30 minutes, stir occasionally.

Top with shredded cheese and sliced jalapeno peppers and enjoy!

Another tip: this soup is full of protein, very hardy and also freezes very well, IF you have any leftovers.

