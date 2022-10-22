Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.

On November 11th -13th, the Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival returns to the Jean Lafitte Auditorium for a fun-filled weekend. In addition to the delicious food and beautiful nature attractions, there are some amazing musical performances scheduled. New Orleans based, alternative rock band Better Than Ezra, Grammy-winning country singer Travis Tritt and country-pop singer and American Idol Alumni, Lauren Alaina will headline the festival next month. Other acts that currently are scheduled to perform include Uncle Kracker, Nashville South and local favorites, Rockin’ Dopsie & The Zydeco Twisters, and Amanda Shaw.

According to their website, there will be tons of food and activities including:

Local Louisiana Seafood by food vendors include the freshest seafood freshly caught ready to serve.

Kayak rentals, where you can paddle amongst the beauty of the Barataria Preserve with the egrets, herons, eagles, red-eared blackbirds, and gators.

An art and wine walk, where you can experience this 3.3-mile out-and-back trail while you sip some wine and explore the beauty of the shaded swamp boardwalk.

Swamp tours, where you can experience the Jean Lafitte National Park and Preserve on this pontoon excursion led by a local guide.

Tickets for the Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival are $10 for Friday and $15 for Saturday and Sunday. Theer is also a weekend wristband for $30. Parking is available at 6 different locations around the festival area and a shuttle will be provided, leaving every 15 to 20 minutes.

For more information on the festival or to purchase your tickets online go to: https://www.lafitteseafoodfestival.com/