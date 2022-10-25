Friends star Matthew Perry opens up about serious health scare that led him to sobriety.

Friends star Matthew Perry has a new book coming out called, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing" in which he shares his experiences in life, battles with addiction and the health scare that led him to sobriety.

Matthew Perry / Flatiron Books

In 2018, Perry suffered a colon perforation due to his overuse of drugs. He spent two months in a coma, five months recovering in the hospital and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months.

In an interview with People Magazine, Perry said, "The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live. I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that's called a Hail Mary. No one survives that. So, the big question is why? Why was I the one that survived? There has to be some kind of reason."

Perry says he has been in rehab about 15 times, but he is "pretty healthy now," and wants to share his story to help others battling the same demon and is just grateful to be alive.

"I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again. I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction to write it all down. And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people."

Perry's book "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing" is available for pre-order now and will be released on November 1st.