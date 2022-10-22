Today Show's Carson Daly returns to show after surgery and 7-week recovery.

The Today Show's Carson Daly has returned to the show following a serious back surgery and a 7-week recovery process. Daly went through an Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion surgery for his back in August. He called it "real hardcore". The procedure consists of when a spinal disc is removed to relieve pressure and is replaced with a bone, metal, or plastic spacer. He underwent the procedure for his back after suffering from chronic pain for many years, all due to a snowmobile accident that occurred in 1997 when he was on location in Aspen, CO while working for MTV.

Carson Daly IMDB

Daly said of the accident "At the end of one of the days of shooting, I was on a snowmobile being shuttled down by ski patrol, and we got into an accident. I was knocked unconscious, and I kinda came to in the snow in a toboggan, really couldn't feel anything below my legs, one of those really scary moments."

He suffered a T12 compression fracture as a result and has been dealing with increasing pain ever since.

Daly told Today Show co-anchors Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Sheinelle Jones, that "It's been quite the recovery. I had some time to sit around and rest, but it feels great."

He thanked his Today Show family for their support during his absence saying that "it worked," and joked that he's "18 again."

Daly went on to say, "When I say, 'I'm feeling better,' I'm feeling better in a multitude of ways. Mentally, physically. The future is bright, but there's still a lot of work to do."

Welcome back Carson!!