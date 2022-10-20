Chicken Fried Steak, the king of comfort food that warms both the body and soul

Cooler weather is a perfect time from some good comfort food that not only warms the body, but the soul and Chicken Fried Steak is at the top of that list especially in the south. This true Southern favorite, chicken-fried steak is actually not chicken but beef that gets its name because it consists of a thin steak that fried in the same manner as fried chicken. The meat is coated with a seasoned flour mixture, deep-fried and then topped with a creamy, white peppered gravy.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound of cubed beef steaks



3 cups all-purpose flour, divided



2 teaspoons of black pepper



2 teaspoons of salt



2 cups buttermilk



1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning



1 large egg



3 cups vegetable oil



3 cups milk

DIRECTIONS:

Tenderize your cube steaks. Then add 2.5 cups of flour, 1 teaspoon of salt and pepper each in a large bowl. Mix the egg and buttermilk together, dip the steaks into the mixture, then thoroughly coat the steaks with the seasoned flour. Heat up 2.5 cups of vegetable oil in a cast iron pan until it lightly bubbles up. Fry your steaks till they are a golden brown, flipping them halfway during cooking.

Now it is time to make your gravy using the remains from the steak in your pan. Add the remaining oil, then stir in 1/2 cup flour into the oil on low heat. Scrape the remains of the bottom of the frying pan and mix in with gravy. Slowly stir in your milk, then add the rest of salt and pepper, mixing with a whisk till blended smooth. Continue cooking the gravy until it has thickened then serve the gravy over the top of your steaks. This gravy also goes well with a side of mashed potatoes or white rice.