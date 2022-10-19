Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New Orleans

Award-winning Italian opera tenor Andrea Bocelli and the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing together for the first time in New Orleans. Bocelli announced that he will be doing a new tour throughout the United States next year. The tour kicks off on Thursday, February 9th in Nashville, TN. His next stop will be in New Orleans, performing with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra on Saturday, February 11th, at the Smoothie King Center.

Andrea Bocelli Jean Catuffe, Getty

The setlist for the tour will feature songs from Bocelli’s wide-ranging repertoire, ranging from early fan favorites to his latest full-length studio album "Believe" as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits and famed love songs.

Also, PBS television stations in each market will air Bocelli’s famed Concerto: One Night in Central Park throughout November and December in support of his tour. For air dates, check your local listings.

Since 1994, Bocelli has recorded 15 solo studio albums of both pop and classical music, 3 greatest hits albums, and 9 complete operas. He has sold over 75 million records worldwide, successfully as a crossover artist, with his ability to bring classical music to the top of international pop music charts.

Bocelli also has a new holiday album that is coming out on this Friday called “A Family Christmas." This will be his first album featuring his son Matteo Bocelli, who is 24 years old and his daughter Virginia Bocelli, who is 10 years old.

Tickets for the concert will go one sale to the general public on Monday, October 31st. For prices and more information, go to www.andreabocelli.com/tickets.