There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.

Tina Howell

The New Orleans Pelicans are back in action tonight for the official start of the 2022-23 NBA season and there are some big expectations for this year's Pelicans team. One reason is that Pelicans' power forward Zion Williamson is finally back. Williamson is set to play tonight against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. This will be the first time since May 2021 that Zion has taken the court in the regular season. Williamson suffered a fracture in his right foot in early August 2021 that required surgery and caused him to miss the entire 2021-22 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BWNBG_0if1IKjO00
New Orleans Pelicans

Zion went through a full practice on Monday and when he was asked about his status for tonight, he said, "Oh, I'm playing on Wednesday. Unless God don't got it in his plans for me to play Wednesday, I'm playing Wednesday."

Excitement for the Pelicans is in the air, all around New Orleans. It was announced last week that the Pelicans first home game of the regular season in the Smoothie King Center, against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, October 23rd is officially sold out.

New Orleans Pelicans and Saints owner Gayle Benson said, "We are excited to announce a sellout crowd at the Smoothie King Center for our first home game of the 2022-23 season. It’s a blessing to see the energy and excitement surrounding our team as we prepare to tip-off this new season, and I look forward to seeing everyone come out early to our game on October 23rd."

