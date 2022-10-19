Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadium

The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with Nashville's Mayor John Cooper to build a new stadium costing more than $2 billion dollars. The new stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet and it will be enclosed. The new stadium will be built on the land that is directly east of Nissan Stadium. Because the new stadium will have a dome, that will allow the city to host future Super Bowls, concerts and other events which were not possible in the current stadium.

Nissan Stadium The Tennessean

Nissan Stadium in Nashville is currently 23 years old. The city had plans to do upgrades to the stadium, but those plans were placed on hold due to cost concerns.

According to a press release from the mayor's office, the Tennessee Titans and the NFL will cover the $840 million dollars of the cost of the new stadium, plus any construction overruns. The state of Tennessee will also contribute $500 million dollars. The remaining $760 million dollars will come from revenue bonds that will issued by the Metro Sports Authority.

"The proposed stadium would be built directly east of Nissan Stadium on land that is currently parking lots. As part of the proposal, Metro would regain control of over 66 acres of land, including the existing Nissan Stadium site. Land that would have remained surface parking for the next 17 years can now serve Nashville with a large park, greenways, affordable housing, a multi-modal boulevard, local businesses and more – all without selling any public land"

You can read the mayor's full press release here: https://www.nashville.gov/departments/mayor/news/new-stadium-proposal-relieves-taxpayer-burden-least-175-billion