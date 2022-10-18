Tulane's Green Wave enters college football rankings for the 1st time since 1998

For the first time since 1998, Tulane University has a Top 25-ranked college football team. The Associated Press and USA Today coaches' poll has the Green Wave ranked 25th, after beating South Florida 45-31 last Saturday.

Tulane is currently 6-1 overall (3-0 in the AAC) for the season, having also beat East Carolina, Houston, Alcorn State and UMass and Kansas State, who is currently ranked 17th in the country. With their win against South Florida, the Green Wave became bowl eligible.

Tulane Green Wave Tulane University Website

Tulane's head coach Willy Fritz said, "It's great... we're excited about bowl eligibility. But to be honest, I haven't talked to our guys about it at all. We slipped up a few weeks ago, we just told everybody Hey, we need to focus on the task at hand, that's how we're going to win."

The last time that Tulane was ranked in the top 25 was during their 1998 season, when they went 12-0. They were ranked the last 11 weeks of that season in the top 25 to finish the year ranked at 7th.

The Green Wave's next opponent is Memphis on Saturday, October 22nd at home in Yulman Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:30 pm. This weekend is also Tulane's homecoming weekend, where former alumni reunite for a big community-wide celebration that they call Wave Weekend. The celebration features a lineup of events across Tulane's campus, including tailgating that kicks off on Saturday ahead of the game. You can get more information and register for the event at https://alumni.tulane.edu/s/1586/Alumni/16/interior.aspx?sid=1586&gid=3&sitebuilder=1&pgid=10700