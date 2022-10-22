Cooler weather means it's gumbo time

There is a cold front about to blow through Louisiana, so you know what that means? It is gumbo time! Not that we need an excuse to make gumbo but when there is the first sign of cooler weather, it is time to get the roux going. Seafood gumbo is the most popular, especially because New Orleans is known for its delicious fresh seafood. It is a staple on most local restaurant's menus. But chicken and sausage gumbo is also loved by many. It is really about preference and what you are in the mood for. There are also two types of roux, a light and dark roux. Traditionally, you will see that a dark roux is used in most Cajun or Creole dishes like gumbo. I like both seafood gumbo and chicken and sausage gumbo but because many people are allergic to shellfish, I have chosen to share the seafood free version with you.

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo ingredients:

1 cup vegetable or olive oil

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup finely chopped onion

1 cup finely chopped celery

1 cup finely chopped green bell pepper

8 cups of water

2 tablespoons finely chopped garlic

2 teaspoons dried thyme or 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh thyme

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 to 3 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts and thighs, cut in large chunks. You can use just one or the other, if you prefer

1 pound Cajun or smoked sausage, cut up in pieces

2 cups of cooked long grain white rice (to serve with gumbo)

Directions:

In a large and preferably cast-iron pot, heat the oil over medium heat until it is simmering. When the oil is hot, slowly pour in the flour and stir it quickly to combine the oil and flour into a thick and smooth roux. Continue cooking the roux and stirring often. It will darken to a brown color but be sure to adjust your heat as you are cooking it. Do not allow the roux to boil or burn. Your roux will be finished when it is smooth and the color of chocolate milk. Then add the chopped onion, celery and bell peppers to the roux and mix well. Let them cook about 5 minutes, until the trinity is soft and fully blended in the roux. Add all the spices and stir well. Then add the water and stir well. Bring it to a boil, while continuing to stir. Once at a boil, add the chicken. Return to a boil, then adjust the heat to a simmer and continue cooking until the chicken is fully cooked. While the chicken is cooking, cut up your sausage in small pieces. Add your sausage and continue to the gumbo, occasionally stirring, until the sausage has cooked down. In the end, you should have a rich and thickened gumbo that smells as flavorful as it tastes.

Serve and enjoy! Not just the gumbo, but this beautiful weather that we are about to have.