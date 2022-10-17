Lawsuit filed against Saints RB Alvin Kamara

A lawsuit has been filed against New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara in the Civil District Court of New Orleans. The lawsuit was filed by the Buzbee Law Firm on behalf of their client, Darnell Greene, listed as "Plaintiff". The court document is petitioning for civil damages based on the assault and battery charges against Alvin Kamara, listed as "Defendant".

Alvin Kamara Bleacher Report Twitter

Kamara and three other individuals have been accused of assaulting Greene as he was leaving Drai's After Dark at the Cromwell Hotel and Casino on February 5th, during the Pro Bowl weekend. Darrell Greene alleges that he was knocked unconscious outside the Vegas nightclub, shoved him into a wall and punched several times in the face, even after he fell to the ground. The lawsuit claims the attack left Greene with injuries to the neck, back, shoulder, knees and face, including an orbital fracture and that he will require more surgical procedures. Greene is seeking both compensatory and punitive damages in excess of $10 million dollars. ($5 million in actual damages and $5 million in exemplary charges)

Kamara's next hearing for the misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit battery and a felony charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm is currently scheduled for November 9th. His court case has already been pushed back several times.

The lawsuit also accuses NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell of failing to “fully investigate” the matter and alleges that Goodell is “ostensibly waiting for the criminal proceedings to play out before issuing a suspension. It is highly suspected that Goodell has seen the violent security footage of the assault, just as Plaintiff has but is choosing not to take corrective action."

The league has yet to comment or issue a suspension to Kamara for the alleged incident.