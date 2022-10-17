New Orleans musical icon Fats Domino has street re-named after him

Caffin Avenue in New Orleans is now known as "Fats" Domino Avenue, named after the musical icon that lived on that very street for many years.

On Saturday, a parade led by the Stooges Brass Band and the Zulu Tramps marched through Domino's Lower 9th Ward neighborhood, in front of Domino's publishing house and "Fats" Domino Street to Oliver Bush Park. Several state and local politicians as well as local musicians such as Kermit Ruffins and Al "Carnival Time" Johnson were in attendance.

The street name change was officially approved by the New Orleans City Council in July 2021.

According to Wikipedia, Domino has sold more than 110 million records and in 1986, he was one of the first musicians to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 1987, he received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award and in September 2007, Domino was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

Fats Domino was born and raised in New Orleans and even after his success, he remained a resident of the city his whole life. He lived in the Lower 9th Ward until Hurricane Katrina flooded the city in August 2005. Domino rode out the storm at his home and he had to be rescued by a Coast Guard boat from his home.

Domino was married to his wife, Rosemary until her death in 2008 and they had eight children: Antoine III, Anatole, Andre, Antonio, Antoinette, Andrea, Anola, and Adonica. Domino died of natural causes on October 24th, 2017, at the age of 89.