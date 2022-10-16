Mardi Gras routes in New Orleans shortened again in 2023

For the second year in a row, Mardi Gras krewes in New Orleans will roll on a shortened parade route due to a shortage of NOPD officers. All krewes will load up their floats and disband in the same spots.

Co- chairman James Reiss made the announcement at Thursday's Mardi Gras Advisory Council meeting. Reiss said, “Due to the manpower shortage that we’re seeing across the country within the law enforcement community, we are going to do the exact same routes that we did last year. I will add that we’re very aware, the city is very aware, that it affects all of us individual parading krewes differently."

He added, “It’s really just math. They have to cover a certain amount of blocks with a certain amount of people and they need to reduce the routes to allow that math to work.”

These are the changes that were made for 2022, that will likely remain the same for the upcoming season.

The Krewe of Endymion will not toast at the historic Gallier Hall on St. Charles Avenue. A new location will be announced at a later date. Due to scheduled maintenance at the Caesars Superdome, Endymion's parade will end at the Ernest N. Moral Convention Center.

The Krewe of Zulu will stay on the modified route used in 2020 to avoid the Hard Rock site.

The Krewe of Rex will start at Napoleon Ave. and Carondelet St. and continue on its traditional route.

Uptown parades will start at Napoleon Ave. and Prytania St.

Magazine Street has been removed from all Uptown parade routes.

Parades that traditionally start on the Riverside of Napoleon Ave., Jefferson Ave., Tchoupitoulas St., and Henry Clay Ave. will now begin at Napoleon and Prytania.

All parades that traditionally start at Napoleon Ave. and S. Saratoga St. will now begin at Napoleon Ave. and Carondelet St.

Parades that start at Holiday Drive and Fiesta Street will start at Wall Blvd and Holiday Dr.

Mardi Gras Day in 2023 is Tuesday, February 21st.