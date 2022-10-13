Blake Shelton leaving The Voice after 12 years

Tina Howell

Yes, it is true! After 12 years and 22 seasons country singer Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice. Shelton made the announcement on his official Instagram and Facebook accounts saying, “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after Season 23,” he said. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FCMaX_0iVwokXq00
Blake Shelton on The VoiceBlake Shelton's Official Facebook

Shelton has been on The Voice since its debut on NBC in April 2011 with Shelton, Adam Levine, CeeLo Green and Christina Aguilera as the show's original four judges. He is the only judge who has remained on the show through its entire run. He has won eight seasons and holds the record for most seasons won by a coach.

Shelton added, "I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Novl_0iVwokXq00
Blake Shelton and Gwen StefaniBlake Shelton Official Facebook

Shelton met his wife, singer Gwen Stefani on the show back in 2014 when she first joined as a coach for Season 7. They got engaged in October 2020 and were married in July 2021. Stefani is currently a coach on this season of the show with Shelton.

# Blake Shelton# The Voice# Music# Television# Hollywood

