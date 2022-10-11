Halloween in New Orleans is something spookatcularly special.

New Orleans is a city known for its incredible cuisine and musical culture, but it is also known for its magical and mysterious charm especially during Halloween. From concerts to haunted houses, ghost tours, a Zombie Run and even haunted carwashes, Halloween in New Orleans is an event that draws in thousands of visitors to the city each year. New Orleans even has an annual Halloween parade, the Krewe of Boo that parades through the French Quarter. There is also the family friendly Ghost in the Oaks, held in historic City Park. Ghost in the Oaks is a fun filled night of trick or treating, arts and crafts, pumpkin patches, and more. There is truly something for everyone.

Krewe of Boo Parade Krewe of Boo Facebook

Haunted houses in New Orleans have been a major attraction for decades and each year, they only get bigger and better. While some of the houses are kid friendly and some are not for the faint of heart. They may only be for seasonal entertainment, but the operators work on the designs and construction of these haunted houses all year long. Similar to what occurs with Mardi Gars floats.

The Mortuary Haunted House Mortuary.net

Something that is not an annual event in New Orleans is the ghost tours, which takes visitors all through the French Quarter to learn about the history of various haunted locations in the area. There is also a cemetery and Voodoo tour where you will learn about the Voodoo queen, Marie Laveau and the city's Voodoo culture, history, and architecture.

Growing up in New Orleans, Halloween was always such a fun and exciting time. There are so many events that happen during Halloween, it is really hard to pick a favorite. But I recommend if you are planning a visit to the city, Halloween is definitely a good time to come. Not that there isn't one but if you are looking for a spooktacularly good time, New Orleans will be more than happy to oblige.