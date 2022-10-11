The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!

The Oak Street Po-Boy Fest is back in New Orleans, and we are now just a few weeks from the fun. This year's fest will be held on Saturday, November 6th, 2022 from 10 am to 6 pm. The 14th Annual Oak Street Po-boy Festival is sponsored by Tony Cacherie's and is presented by the Oak Street merchants, residents and property owners. The Oak Street merchants, owners and residents' mission are to stimulate the Oak Street Corridor between S. Carrollton Ave. and Leake Street by improving its appearance and safety, preserving the historic integrity and local culture, attracting, supporting, and promoting diverse, sustainable businesses and to receive, administer and distribute funds in connection with any activities related to the above purposes.

Oak Street Po Boy Fest Oak Street Facebook Page

This year’s festival will host more than 40 incredible food vendors, four stages of music, an arts market and a kids zone. The 2022 festival will also highlight the history of the po-boy with special programming and various events. At previous festivals, there have been po-boy competitions where local area restaurants compete for the top honor. Prior winners include GW Fins’ Lobster Po-Boy and Parkway Bakery’s James Brown Po-Boy.

A Portion of the Proceeds From this year's Oak Street Po-Boy Festival will benefits Son of A Saint, which is a 501(C)3 Non-Profit which exists to enhance the lives of fatherless boys through mentorship, emotional support, development of life skills, exposure to constructive experiences and formation of positive, lasting peer-to-peer relationships.

To purchase your wristband, you can go to https://www.poboyfesttickets.com