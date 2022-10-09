HootieFest 2023 is coming soon to Cancun

HootieFest is back!! From April 26th to April 29th, Hootie & the Blowfish will return to Cancun, Mexico at the Moon Palace Resort for an all-inclusive concert vacation experience. The Grammy award winning band, Hootie & the Blowfish will have three unique performances on the beach at Moon Palace, which is located just south of Cancún. This four-day celebration will also feature performances by the Goo Goo Dolls, Barenaked Ladies, Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms, Everclear, Edwin McCain, Cowboy Mouth, Lit and more.

HootieFest 2023 Hootie.com

The Moon Palace is a beautifully unique resort that has four sections: Sunrise, Nizuc, Golf Course and The Grand. Each area of the resort features secluded white sand beaches, stunning pools, top-shelf drinks, upscale amenities, complimentary Wi-Fi and 24-hour room service. The stay at the resort is all-inclusive so guests can enjoy a variety of bottomless drinks, restaurants, entertainment and many fun and exciting activities such as: Mezcal tastings, craft beer tastings, golf tournament, beach volleyball, cornhole, fan trivia and more! The HootieFest experience is a truly a one-of-a-kind oceanfront concert venue that has been customized for this incredibly special and intimate event. Guest can spend the day lounging by the water, enjoying exclusive poolside performances, or exploring the areas thrilling off-site adventures. There are a variety of other areas to explore just within 2 hours of Moon Palace, including Isla Mujeres, Tulum, Valladolid and Cozumel.

Ticket packages for HootieFest will go on sale next week, on Thursday, October 13 at 1 pm ET. You can get more information and details on pricing and packages at www.hootiefest.com/packages