HootieFest 2023 is coming soon to Cancun

Tina Howell

HootieFest is back!! From April 26th to April 29th, Hootie & the Blowfish will return to Cancun, Mexico at the Moon Palace Resort for an all-inclusive concert vacation experience. The Grammy award winning band, Hootie & the Blowfish will have three unique performances on the beach at Moon Palace, which is located just south of Cancún. This four-day celebration will also feature performances by the Goo Goo Dolls, Barenaked Ladies, Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms, Everclear, Edwin McCain, Cowboy Mouth, Lit and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ysEA_0iRNrTEh00
HootieFest 2023Hootie.com

The Moon Palace is a beautifully unique resort that has four sections: Sunrise, Nizuc, Golf Course and The Grand. Each area of the resort features secluded white sand beaches, stunning pools, top-shelf drinks, upscale amenities, complimentary Wi-Fi and 24-hour room service. The stay at the resort is all-inclusive so guests can enjoy a variety of bottomless drinks, restaurants, entertainment and many fun and exciting activities such as: Mezcal tastings, craft beer tastings, golf tournament, beach volleyball, cornhole, fan trivia and more! The HootieFest experience is a truly a one-of-a-kind oceanfront concert venue that has been customized for this incredibly special and intimate event. Guest can spend the day lounging by the water, enjoying exclusive poolside performances, or exploring the areas thrilling off-site adventures. There are a variety of other areas to explore just within 2 hours of Moon Palace, including Isla Mujeres, Tulum, Valladolid and Cozumel.

Ticket packages for HootieFest will go on sale next week, on Thursday, October 13 at 1 pm ET. You can get more information and details on pricing and packages at www.hootiefest.com/packages

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Music# Concert# Vacation# Beach# Festival

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer and Editor, Host of Fleurs Truly Podcast. Muck Rack Verified. Your source for all things NOLA... Sports, Food, Music, Festivals and More!!

New Orleans, LA
469 followers

More from Tina Howell

Blake Shelton leaving The Voice after 12 years

Yes, it is true! After 12 years and 22 seasons country singer Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice. Shelton made the announcement on his official Instagram and Facebook accounts saying, “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after Season 23,” he said. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Halloween in New Orleans is something spookatcularly special.

New Orleans is a city known for its incredible cuisine and musical culture, but it is also known for its magical and mysterious charm especially during Halloween. From concerts to haunted houses, ghost tours, a Zombie Run and even haunted carwashes, Halloween in New Orleans is an event that draws in thousands of visitors to the city each year. New Orleans even has an annual Halloween parade, the Krewe of Boo that parades through the French Quarter. There is also the family friendly Ghost in the Oaks, held in historic City Park. Ghost in the Oaks is a fun filled night of trick or treating, arts and crafts, pumpkin patches, and more. There is truly something for everyone.

Read full story
2 comments
New Orleans, LA

The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!

The Oak Street Po-Boy Fest is back in New Orleans, and we are now just a few weeks from the fun. This year's fest will be held on Saturday, November 6th, 2022 from 10 am to 6 pm. The 14th Annual Oak Street Po-boy Festival is sponsored by Tony Cacherie's and is presented by the Oak Street merchants, residents and property owners. The Oak Street merchants, owners and residents' mission are to stimulate the Oak Street Corridor between S. Carrollton Ave. and Leake Street by improving its appearance and safety, preserving the historic integrity and local culture, attracting, supporting, and promoting diverse, sustainable businesses and to receive, administer and distribute funds in connection with any activities related to the above purposes.

Read full story

Country legend Loretta Lynn has passed away at the age of 90.

A statement was released earlier today by Loretta Lynn's family on her Facebook page. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.” No further details have been released at this time, but the family has asked for privacy during this time as they grieve. An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming in a public announcement per the family's statement on https://www.facebook.com/LorettaLynnOfficial.

Read full story
2 comments
New Orleans, LA

Poor officiating affects another Saints game

Another Saints game, Another questionable call. This is really starting to sound like a broken record. In the 4th quarter of yesterday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, safety Tyrann Mathieu was called for illegal hands to the face on a play that appeared to be a 3rd down stop by the Saints defense. Due to the penalty, the Vikings were given a 1st down and their drive continued. The problem is Mathieu did not put his hands in Jefferson's face, he just jammed him in the shoulder. After the game, Mathieu was asked about the call and said, “I don’t think I touched him in the face. I know I didn’t.”

Read full story
15 comments
New Orleans, LA

The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!

After a 2-year hiatus, the 5th annual National Fried Chicken Festival is returning to New Orleans. Founded in 2016, the National Fried Chicken Festival brings together more than 35 restaurants from all across the country in celebration of the classic Southern dish and share their unique takes on some fried chicken favorites. There will also be vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and dessert options available as well. The festival will take place on Saturday, from 11 am to 9 pm and Sunday, from 11 am to 8 pm at the New Orleans Lakefront on Lakeshore Drive and Franklin Avenue.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the Saints

The first quarter of the Saints season is almost over, and we are nowhere near where we thought we would be or should be. Sitting at 1-2 may not mean a lot in a 17-game season but what has happened over the past three games is more than concerning. On paper, this Saints team is one of the most talented in the league but that has failed to transpire on to the field. Mounting injuries, penalties, poor play calling, and slow starts are digging the Saints into a hole they may not be able to crawl out of. According to this week's injury reports, QB Jameis Winston has not been practicing. Both Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill are getting snaps at quarterback. It looks like Dennis Allen has a big decision to make and soon. But the team's issues are far deeper than the injuries at quarterback. As Allen said after the game on Sunday, "We're beating ourselves. We're beating ourselves with penalties. We're beating ourselves turning the football over and that's got to stop."

Read full story
Glendale, AZ

Rihanna to headline Super Bowl 57 halftime show

While rumors surfaced about other artists, it is now official that pop superstar Rihanna will headline the halftime show of Super Bowl 57 on February 12th, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.

The NFL Pro Bowl which was first played in 1951 is officially no more. The NFL will be replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The new events will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and it will allow AFC and NFC players the opportunity to show off their football and non-football skills in different challenges over several days.

Read full story
1 comments

It's officially Fall, which means Pumpkin Spice Pie time!

This time of the year means pumpkin spice everything! From frappuccinos to cookies to cereal, pumpkin spice is everywhere! While there may be many different options to get your pumpkin spice craving fulfilled, there is nothing that beats an old-fashioned pumpkin spice pie. There is just something about the smell of a freshly baked pie in your home but especially the smell of pumpkin spice in the Fall. The return of football, some cooler weather (especially if you live in the south like I do) and seeing the leaves change is such a magical time. Fall is truly my favorite time of year and one of my favorite pumpkin spice pie recipes comes from Taste of Home. I found this recipe a few years ago and while I have tried many others, I keep coming back to this one. It is such a simple and easy recipe, that comes out just right every single time. I get so many complements whenever I bake one and since it is officially the first week of Fall, I wanted to share it with others.

Read full story
Florida State

Tropical Storm Ian forms in the Caribbean Sea

Tropical Depression 9 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Ian in the central Caribbean Sea. Ian is expected to become a major hurricane as it makes its way to the Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is on track to hit Jamaica and Cuba before making a turn east heading toward Florida. Tropical Storm Ian currently has maximum sustained winds of around 50 mph and was moving west-northwest at approximately 12 mph. Once Tropical Storm Ian's winds reach 74 mph or higher, he will then be named a hurricane, which could happen later today. Forecasts are calling Ian to strengthening into a major Category 3 hurricane as it potentially approaches Florida by the middle of next week. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has already issued an executive order on Friday declaring a State of Emergency for 24 counties that would be in the potential path of Tropical Storm Ian. The State of Emergency applies to: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie. Under the emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fight

Former head coach of the New Orleans Saints Sean Payton had a lot to say about the fight that happened during Sunday's game that led to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver Mike Evans getting handed a one-game suspension from the league. Evans decided to shove Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore after Lattimore got into an altercation with Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette. The initial cause of the altercation is unknown, but it looks like Tom Brady had words with Lattimore and for some reason, Fournette decided to make it physical. After the fight, officials decided to eject both Lattimore and Evans from the game but as of now, only Evans has been suspended. No word yet on if a fine will be imposed on either player.

Read full story
6 comments
New Orleans, LA

After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!

Save the Date! After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Heritage Festival is back this year from October 7th - 9th. Gretna Fest got its start almost 30 years ago and has continued to grow into a fantastic family event. Each year, Gretna Fest features the best in local, regional and national talent as well as food, arts and crafts.

Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High School

On Friday, September 16th in a pre-game ceremony, Jarvis Landry received the special honor of having #80, his jersey number retired by Lutcher High School. Landry attended Lutcher, LSU and is now a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints. While attending Lutcher, he was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and track. During his 3 years playing for the Bulldogs, Landry racked up 241 receptions, 3,902 yards and 50 touchdowns. During his senior year, Landry was considered a five-star recruit according to Rivals.com and he was ranked the 4th best receiver in the country. After graduating from Lutcher, Landry attended LSU playing for 3 seasons under Les Miles. He was named a second team ALL-SEC selection in his junior year. Landry chose to forgo his senior season and declare for the 2014 NFL Draft, where he was drafted in the 2nd round, with the 63rd pick by the Miami Dolphins. Landry played 4 seasons in Miami until he was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2018. In March of this year, he was released by the Browns. As a free agent, he was signed by the Saints in May. Landry recently changed his jersey number from #80 to #5, so it looks like he has retired his number as well.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiser

On Monday, October 10th, Saints linebacker Demario Davis will host his 2nd annual “Dining for Dreams” fundraising dinner. The event will be held at English Turn Golf and Country Club in New Orleans and will feature a VIP cocktail reception, followed by a three-course meal. Guests will be served by Demario, some of his teammates as well as local celebrities. There will also be a silent and live auction that will offer guests the opportunity to bid on various items and experiences to support a great cause.

Read full story
3 comments
New Orleans, LA

Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius Murray

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that the New Orleans Saints have signed running back Latavius Murray to their practice squad. Murray is a familiar face in the locker room as he played in New Orleans for 2 seasons, in 2019 and 2020 and ran for 1,293 yards and 9 touchdowns. He was released prior to the 2021 season. Murray most recently played with the Baltimore Ravens last season, where he ran for 501 yards and 6 touchdowns in 14 games. The signing of Murray coincides with the news that running back Alvin Kamara suffered a rib injury late in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. When asked about Kamara's injury, coach Dennis Allen downplayed the seriousness of the issue. Allen said, “I think he’s going to be fine.” Unfortunately, running back Dwayne Washington is currently out due to a hamstring injury so as of now, Mark Ingram and Tony Jones Jr. are the only healthy options at running back on the roster. Since an official injury report will not be released until tomorrow, it is unknown if the signing of Murray was just a move to improve the depth at the running back position or if there is more to Kamara's injury.

Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.

NOLA x NOLA is back again this year!! NOLA x NOLA is a live music festival was established in New Orleans last year, after the cancelation of Jazz Fest and French Quarter Fest. It was the first club-based music festival in the country. The festival is a celebration of New Orleans music and culture. It is a unique experience that gives music lovers over 190 options that will happen at 24 different music venues all around the Greater New Orleans area. This year, NOLA x NOLA will take place from September 23rd to October 9th and will feature musical performances by Big Sam's Funky Nation, Hot 8 Brass Band, Jack White, Kermit Ruffins and the BBQ Swingers, New Orleans Cottonmouth Kings, Preservation All Stars, Chris Johnson Band, Rebirth Brass Band, The Iguanas, Swinging Gypsies, Galactic, Maragni Street Brass Band, Red Bull Street Kings, Phil DeGruy and Funky Pox, Some Like It Hot, The Mixed Nuts, City of Trees Brass Band, Dominick Grillo and the Frenchman Street All Stars, Pocket Chocolate, The New Orleans Axemen, Palmetto Bug Stompers, Cajun Fais Do-Do with Bruce Daigrepont, Russell Baptiste and Friends, Smoking Time Jazz Club, New Orleans Rug Cutters, Secret Six Jazz Band, Bluegrass Pickin' Party, The Boogie Men, TBC Brass Band, Verry Cherry, Eight Dice Cloth, Pat Casey and The New Sound, The Baked Potatoes and Jelly Roll Stompers.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the Falcons

It was wild and crazy game in Atlanta, when the Saints defeated the Falcons 27-26 in the 2022 season opener. The Saints did struggle most of the game but found the strength in the fourth quarter to overcome a 16-point deficit, their largest ever to get a win. Dennis Allen and the Saints played with a lot of heart, they never panicked or quit even though the Falcons had a win probability of more than 85% for most of the 2nd half of the game. During the game's final two minutes, at one point that rate increased to 99%. I said it earlier this week that this was a statement game for the Saints, and I think what they were able to accomplish speak volumes about the resiliency and identity of this team.

Read full story
10 comments
New Orleans, LA

Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to prove

The New Orleans Saints will kick off the 2022 season against their NFC South rivals the Atlanta Falcons tomorrow at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. All off-season, there has many discussions about who the Saints are without Sean Payton, and it is time to answer that question. This is statement game that will speak volumes if the Saints bring home a win. On paper, this is an extremely talented team that should be able to easily march into the offseason, if everyone can stay healthy. But like last season proved, anything can happen. After Hurricane Ida, the Saints were forced to relocate for a month and started the season in Jacksonville for a "home game." They lost numerous starters throughout the year due to injuries, including losing QB Jameis Winston for the season, in week 8. The Saints actually set an NFL record by starting a total of 58 different players last season and yet, they still managed to finish the season 9-8 just narrowly missing the playoffs. But with Drew Brees retired and Sean Payton gone, a new era in New Orleans begins tomorrow. The Saints must come out swinging and silence the critics who think they are in "rebuilding mode." I believe what happens tomorrow will set the tone for the rest of the season. The Saints are playing for more than just a win against their division rival. This is their opportunity to prove to everyone that they are the New Orleans Saints and not Sean Payton's Saints.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy