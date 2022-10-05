Country legend Loretta Lynn has passed away at the age of 90.

A statement was released earlier today by Loretta Lynn's family on her Facebook page. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.” No further details have been released at this time, but the family has asked for privacy during this time as they grieve. An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming in a public announcement per the family's statement on https://www.facebook.com/LorettaLynnOfficial

According to Wikipedia, Lynn was born in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky and was one of eight children. Her father, Ted Webb was a coal miner which later inspired her hit song and autobiography. She began singing in local clubs in the late 1950's and formed her band, The Trailblazers with her brother Jay Lee Webb. Lynn recorded her debut single, I'm a Honky Tonk Girl in February 1960 on Zero Records which she self-promoted by driving to radio stations all over the country. The song peaked at number 14 on the Billboard country music chart and launched what would be an incredible career that lasted over 6 decades.

Lynn's biggest hit came in 1971 with Coal Miner's Daughter, which was also the title of her bestselling autobiography in 1976. Coal Miner's Daughter was made into a film in 1980 and was nominated for several Academy and Golden Globe Awards. Sissy Spacek portrayed Lynn in the film and won best actress at both ceremonies. The film also won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture for a musical or comedy.

Throughout her career, Lynn received numerous awards from both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Awards as an individual artist and a duet partner. She has been nominated for a Grammy award a total of 18 times, winning 4 and is the most award-winning female country music recording artist with 24 number one singles and 11 number one albums. She was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1983, the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, and the Songwriters Hall of fame in 2008.