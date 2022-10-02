The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!

After a 2-year hiatus, the 5th annual National Fried Chicken Festival is returning to New Orleans. Founded in 2016, the National Fried Chicken Festival brings together more than 35 restaurants from all across the country in celebration of the classic Southern dish and share their unique takes on some fried chicken favorites. There will also be vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and dessert options available as well. The festival will take place on Saturday, from 11 am to 9 pm and Sunday, from 11 am to 8 pm at the New Orleans Lakefront on Lakeshore Drive and Franklin Avenue.

Fried Chicken Festival Facebook

There will be live music on two separate stages with performances from Amanda Shaw, Big Sam's Funky Nation, Manny Fresh, Shamarr Allen, Big 6 Brass Band and more. There is also an inaugural Custom Car Showcase featuring some of the finest custom cars, trucks, and motorcycles in the Greater New Orleans area. Plus a kids coop and family zone for families and children to enjoy a variety of kids-focused activities, such as face painting, game tables and more. For those who are looking to shop, there is a Merchant Marketplace that will feature arts, crafts, clothing items, and more from local artisans and designers.

General admission tickets and weekend passes are available for purchase online at https://friedchickenfestival.frontgatetickets.com/ or you can upgrade your festival experience in the Royalty VIP Lounge, which will include three complimentary Crown Royal Cocktails, food from an award-winning restaurant partner, lounge seating, exclusive photo installations, front of stage viewing area and access to the VIP restrooms.