Rihanna to headline Super Bowl 57 halftime show

Hey Mr. DJ, play pon da replay!

While rumors surfaced about other artists, it is now official that pop superstar Rihanna will headline the halftime show of Super Bowl 57 on February 12th, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The news was confirmed via the Twitter accounts of the NFL and Apple Music. It was announced last week that Apple Music will replace the Super Bowl halftime show's previous sponsor, Pepsi. Roc Nation, Rihanna's long time record label that was founded by Jay-Z also confirmed the news via their Twitter account. They posted the same image, captioned "Let’s GO" and tagging Rihanna, Apple Music and NFL on FOX accounts.

Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl 57 Apple Music Twitter

The Super Bowl and its halftime show is a highly anticipated and watched event. More than 112 million people watched Super Bowl 56 on February 13th, which featured the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. That halftime show included performances by hip hop legends Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige.

Rihanna has previously said that she is working on new music with rumors of a long-awaited new album to come out in January. Her last album, ANTI, which was her 8th studio album was released in January 2016. The multi-talented artist has won a total of nine Grammy awards, thirteen American Music Awards, twelve Billboard Music Awards and seven MTV Music Awards, including the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. She has also starred in television shows, movies and founded Fenty, a highly successful cosmetics and skincare company.