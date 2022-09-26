Las Vegas, NV

NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.

Tina Howell

The NFL Pro Bowl which was first played in 1951 is officially no more. The NFL will be replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The new events will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and it will allow AFC and NFC players the opportunity to show off their football and non-football skills in different challenges over several days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kTzic_0iAYj3lC00
NFL Pro BowlWikipedia

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions company will be involved with the programming of the events as well as promoting its content throughout the week. He will also serve as a member of the coaching staff the flag football game. Manning is very familiar with the Pro Bowl, having been selected 14 times in his 18 seasons in the NFL.

NFL Executive Peter O’Reilly told The AP, “The Pro Bowl is something that we’ve been looking at for a while, really continuing to evolve, coming out of last year’s game, we really made the decision based on a lot of internal conversations, getting feedback from GMs and coaches, getting a lot of feedback from players. We think there’s a real opportunity to do something wholly different here and move away from the traditional tackle football game. We decided the goal is to celebrate 88 of the biggest stars in the NFL in a really positive, fun, yet competitive way."

Over the last several years, the Pro Bowl's ratings have steadily declined. The all-star game draws lower television ratings than regular season NFL games as well as the huge concern to teams and players about suffering an injury during the game.

The all new 2023 Pro Bowl Games will be held in Las Vegas, NV and the flag football game will be held at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 5th, 2023.

