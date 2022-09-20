Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fight

Former head coach of the New Orleans Saints Sean Payton had a lot to say about the fight that happened during Sunday's game that led to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver Mike Evans getting handed a one-game suspension from the league. Evans decided to shove Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore after Lattimore got into an altercation with Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette. The initial cause of the altercation is unknown, but it looks like Tom Brady had words with Lattimore and for some reason, Fournette decided to make it physical. After the fight, officials decided to eject both Lattimore and Evans from the game but as of now, only Evans has been suspended. No word yet on if a fine will be imposed on either player.

Saints vs Bucs Stephen Lew

Sean Payton was on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Monday and when asked about his thoughts on the fight, he did not hold back at all, saying that Lattimore “owned" Evans.

Payton said, “He is a great guy, I’m sure, and he gets frustrated, and in both fights that these teams have had, you see a cheaper shot by a player. The rest are just Fournette’s talking or one or the other, so that’s where you don’t want someone to get hurt."

Emotions are always high when these two teams play each other, and this is not the first time that Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore have gotten into a scuffle. I think it is safe to say that it will not be the last time either.