After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!

Save the Date! After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Heritage Festival is back this year from October 7th - 9th. Gretna Fest got its start almost 30 years ago and has continued to grow into a fantastic family event. Each year, Gretna Fest features the best in local, regional and national talent as well as food, arts and crafts.

Gretna Heritage Fest Gretna Fest Facebook

This year, there will be incredible musical performances by John Fogerty, The Beach Boys, Grace Potter, Gov’t Mule, North Mississippi Allstars, Irma Thomas, Tank and the Bangas, The Revivalists and more. There will also be a huge variety of food from over 50 vendors, amusement rides, a German beer garden, an Italian village, Margarita village, Asian village, Memorial Square, all-new Kids Corner, plus arts and crafts featuring over 100 craft and clothing booths as well as the new Club Backstage, which is located in the Gretna Cultural Center for the Arts. It will feature live music, football gameday watch parties, a full bar and more. The Marines of Belle Chasse will be accepting donations to benefit this year's Toys for Tots campaign. Donations can be made either monetarily or you can donate a toy during all three days of the festival.

Parking for Gretna Fest is free at Oakwood Center and Jefferson Parish School Systems Building and there will be a free shuttle service as well.

Tickets are on sale now for $20 for a single day or $45 for a weekend pass and children under are free. For more information or purchase tickets, go to https://www.gretnafest.com/tickets.php