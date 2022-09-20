Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High School

On Friday, September 16th in a pre-game ceremony, Jarvis Landry received the special honor of having #80, his jersey number retired by Lutcher High School.

Jarvis Landry New Orleans Saints

Landry attended Lutcher, LSU and is now a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints. While attending Lutcher, he was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and track. During his 3 years playing for the Bulldogs, Landry racked up 241 receptions, 3,902 yards and 50 touchdowns. During his senior year, Landry was considered a five-star recruit according to Rivals.com and he was ranked the 4th best receiver in the country. After graduating from Lutcher, Landry attended LSU playing for 3 seasons under Les Miles. He was named a second team ALL-SEC selection in his junior year. Landry chose to forgo his senior season and declare for the 2014 NFL Draft, where he was drafted in the 2nd round, with the 63rd pick by the Miami Dolphins. Landry played 4 seasons in Miami until he was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2018. In March of this year, he was released by the Browns. As a free agent, he was signed by the Saints in May. Landry recently changed his jersey number from #80 to #5, so it looks like he has retired his number as well.