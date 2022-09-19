Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiser

On Monday, October 10th, Saints linebacker Demario Davis will host his 2nd annual “Dining for Dreams” fundraising dinner. The event will be held at English Turn Golf and Country Club in New Orleans and will feature a VIP cocktail reception, followed by a three-course meal. Guests will be served by Demario, some of his teammates as well as local celebrities. There will also be a silent and live auction that will offer guests the opportunity to bid on various items and experiences to support a great cause.

Dining for Dreams Devoted Dreamers Foundation

Dining for Dreams, which was created in 2020 is the signature fundraising event for the Devoted Dreamers Foundation. The foundation was founded in 2013 and their mission is to equip the next generation of leaders with the tools to be successful, spiritually, mentally, and physically. They have several programs including the 7 v 7 Elite Sports team, which is a travel team formed through tryouts. The mentorship program consists of the best athletes across the state of Mississippi and prepares participants academically, athletically, and spiritually. P.E.A.R.L.S - Pure Essence and Real Love Sisterhood, which is a program to help build character through inspiring and motivating young ladies 8-18 years old to understand their true identity, which is in Christ Jesus and Devoted Dreamers Camp, a 4-week summer program for youth entering grades 6th to 8th that places emphasis on financial literacy, reading comprehension, physical fitness and character while preparing youth for the upcoming school year.

For more information or to purchase tickets for Dining for Dreams, you can go to https://devoteddreamers.org/dining-for-dreams/

To learn more about the Devoted Dreamers Foundation, you can go to https://devoteddreamers.org/