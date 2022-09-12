New Orleans, LA

Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the Falcons

Tina Howell

It was wild and crazy game in Atlanta, when the Saints defeated the Falcons 27-26 in the 2022 season opener. The Saints did struggle most of the game but found the strength in the fourth quarter to overcome a 16-point deficit, their largest ever to get a win. Dennis Allen and the Saints played with a lot of heart, they never panicked or quit even though the Falcons had a win probability of more than 85% for most of the 2nd half of the game. During the game's final two minutes, at one point that rate increased to 99%. I said it earlier this week that this was a statement game for the Saints, and I think what they were able to accomplish speak volumes about the resiliency and identity of this team.

New Orleans Saints

In the first half, Jameis Winston really struggled in the pocket, having trouble connecting with his receivers and converting third downs. The offensive line was not giving him much help either, allowing Winston to be sacked 4 times and at one point, he had to go into the injury tent. Winston was able to immediately return without issue, serving up a flawless 4th quarter comeback. Winston went 13 of 16 for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns for a perfect quarterback rating in the 4th quarter.

The defense uncharacteristically allowed Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson to rack up a total of 136 all-purpose yards. They had not allowed 100 rushing yards in 20-straight games until Sunday. Fortunately, I do expect them to bounce back and start a streak again.

Once the offense did get going, there was no stopping them. WR Michael Thomas more than proved that he is back, hauling in 5 receptions for 57 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Jarvis Landry investment has already started to pay off. Landry had 7 catches for 114 yards. Winston connected on a 40-yard pass to Landry and a 17-yard pass to TE Juwan Johnson to set up Wil Lutz’s game winning field goal. I expect to see more Winston to Landry connections as the veteran has already earned the trust of Winston.

In the end, a 51-yard field goal by Wil Lutz’s came just in time with 19 seconds left on the clock for the Saints to take the lead. Then moments later, a personal foul on the Saints gave Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo the opportunity to make a game-winning, 63-yard field goal. Thankfully it was blocked by Payton Turner which sent the Saints back home to New Orleans with a victory and Saints fans everywhere in a complete frenzy.

New Orleans, LA

Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiser

On Monday, October 10th, Saints linebacker Demario Davis will host his 2nd annual “Dining for Dreams” fundraising dinner. The event will be held at English Turn Golf and Country Club in New Orleans and will feature a VIP cocktail reception, followed by a three-course meal. Guests will be served by Demario, some of his teammates as well as local celebrities. There will also be a silent and live auction that will offer guests the opportunity to bid on various items and experiences to support a great cause.

New Orleans, LA

Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius Murray

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that the New Orleans Saints have signed running back Latavius Murray to their practice squad. Murray is a familiar face in the locker room as he played in New Orleans for 2 seasons, in 2019 and 2020 and ran for 1,293 yards and 9 touchdowns. He was released prior to the 2021 season. Murray most recently played with the Baltimore Ravens last season, where he ran for 501 yards and 6 touchdowns in 14 games. The signing of Murray coincides with the news that running back Alvin Kamara suffered a rib injury late in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. When asked about Kamara's injury, coach Dennis Allen downplayed the seriousness of the issue. Allen said, “I think he’s going to be fine.” Unfortunately, running back Dwayne Washington is currently out due to a hamstring injury so as of now, Mark Ingram and Tony Jones Jr. are the only healthy options at running back on the roster. Since an official injury report will not be released until tomorrow, it is unknown if the signing of Murray was just a move to improve the depth at the running back position or if there is more to Kamara's injury.

New Orleans, LA

NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.

NOLA x NOLA is back again this year!! NOLA x NOLA is a live music festival was established in New Orleans last year, after the cancelation of Jazz Fest and French Quarter Fest. It was the first club-based music festival in the country. The festival is a celebration of New Orleans music and culture. It is a unique experience that gives music lovers over 190 options that will happen at 24 different music venues all around the Greater New Orleans area. This year, NOLA x NOLA will take place from September 23rd to October 9th and will feature musical performances by Big Sam's Funky Nation, Hot 8 Brass Band, Jack White, Kermit Ruffins and the BBQ Swingers, New Orleans Cottonmouth Kings, Preservation All Stars, Chris Johnson Band, Rebirth Brass Band, The Iguanas, Swinging Gypsies, Galactic, Maragni Street Brass Band, Red Bull Street Kings, Phil DeGruy and Funky Pox, Some Like It Hot, The Mixed Nuts, City of Trees Brass Band, Dominick Grillo and the Frenchman Street All Stars, Pocket Chocolate, The New Orleans Axemen, Palmetto Bug Stompers, Cajun Fais Do-Do with Bruce Daigrepont, Russell Baptiste and Friends, Smoking Time Jazz Club, New Orleans Rug Cutters, Secret Six Jazz Band, Bluegrass Pickin' Party, The Boogie Men, TBC Brass Band, Verry Cherry, Eight Dice Cloth, Pat Casey and The New Sound, The Baked Potatoes and Jelly Roll Stompers.

New Orleans, LA

Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to prove

The New Orleans Saints will kick off the 2022 season against their NFC South rivals the Atlanta Falcons tomorrow at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. All off-season, there has many discussions about who the Saints are without Sean Payton, and it is time to answer that question. This is statement game that will speak volumes if the Saints bring home a win. On paper, this is an extremely talented team that should be able to easily march into the offseason, if everyone can stay healthy. But like last season proved, anything can happen. After Hurricane Ida, the Saints were forced to relocate for a month and started the season in Jacksonville for a "home game." They lost numerous starters throughout the year due to injuries, including losing QB Jameis Winston for the season, in week 8. The Saints actually set an NFL record by starting a total of 58 different players last season and yet, they still managed to finish the season 9-8 just narrowly missing the playoffs. But with Drew Brees retired and Sean Payton gone, a new era in New Orleans begins tomorrow. The Saints must come out swinging and silence the critics who think they are in "rebuilding mode." I believe what happens tomorrow will set the tone for the rest of the season. The Saints are playing for more than just a win against their division rival. This is their opportunity to prove to everyone that they are the New Orleans Saints and not Sean Payton's Saints.

New Orleans, LA

Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck Derby

On Saturday, September 10th, the Second Harvest Food Bank of New Orleans hosted their annual fundraiser the Rubber Duck Derby. The event started at 12 pm at the Big Lake at City Park, near the boat launch. Each one of the ducks were given a unique number. The ducks were then placed into the lake and raced toward the finish line, with some assistance from the New Orleans Fire Department's hoses. There was a trap at the end that allowed one duck at a time. The top finishing ducks were pulled in order for the prizes. There was a total of 12 prizes including a $1,000 Zuppardo's Family Market gift card, a Big Green Egg Package, Theo's Pizza and Raising Cane's for a year, a Sun bicycle cruiser, diamond pendant and the grand prize was $5,000.

New Orleans, LA

Saints release their Week 1 injury report

The New Orleans Saints are getting ready for the first game of the 2022 regular season on Sunday, against their NFC South division rivals, the Atlanta Falcons and the team released their first injury report on Wednesday. There was a total of 9 players on the injury report, four players who were limited and five players who did not participate.

New Orleans, LA

Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!

After a 2-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Beignet Fest is finally back in New Orleans!. On Saturday, September 24th, 2022, the Beignet Fest returns to New Orleans from 10 am to 6:00 pm at City Park's Festival Grounds. The fun filled, family-friendly day will feature various selections of different beignet dishes from some of the area's best restaurants, caterers, and food trucks. There will also be a fully interactive kid's village from Children’s Hospital of New Orleans, a local artist's market with handmade arts and crafts for sale, PJ's Coffee Café and Abita Beer Garden. Plus, the festival will feature live musical performances from local favorites such as Shamarr Allen and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

New Orleans, LA

Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assault

New Orleans Saints starting safety Marcus Maye was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm in Jefferson Parish on September 1st, Maye was released from custody after posting a $30,000 bond at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center. The alleged incident happened on August 29th. In a statement from Eric Hessler, Maye’s attorney, he states that Maye denies the allegations. “Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out.” The police report accuses Maye of “pointing a firearm at another vehicle” in what is described as a “road rage incident.” No court date has been set yet. Maye was also arrested in February 2021 on a DUI charge in Florida, but the hearing for that case has been postponed again and is now scheduled for November 16th.

New Orleans, LA

Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In a shocking trade that no one saw coming, the New Orleans Saints have traded cornerback and fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson aka "Ceedy Duce" to the Philadelphia Eagles. The trade consists of the Saints receiving a 2023 fifth-round pick and the worst of Philadelphia's two sixth-round pick in 2024 and the Eagles receiving C.J. Gardner-Johnson and the Saints 2025 seventh-round pick.

Jefferson Parish, LA

After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new owner

Andrea's Restaurant in Metairie, one of the most long standing and popular restaurants in Jefferson Parish after almost 40 years, has a brand-new owner. Earlier this month, Andrea's owner Andrea Apuzzo sold the restaurant to Anthony Marullo III, who is a local real estate developer.

Louisiana State

One year after Hurricane Ida, Louisiana residents are still struggling to recover.

On August 29th, 2021, Hurricane Ida came barreling into Louisiana's coast as a Category 4 storm. Ida was second-most damaging hurricane on record to make landfall in the Louisiana, just behind Hurricane Katrina, which unbelievably also made landfall on the exact same date, 17 years earlier.

New Orleans, LA

Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclub

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has purchased the former site of the Chris Owens nightclub in the French Quarter, through her business GMB Properties French Quarter LLC. The 3-story property, which is located at 500 Bourbon Street, went up for sale after New Orleans icon Chris Owens died on April 5th. Owens owned the building for more than 5 decades. The building is approximately 20,000 square feet and includes Chris Owens club as well as three leased commercial spaces on the ground floor, Owen's two-story private residence and several small residential units on the 2nd and 3rd floors which were previously rented month-to-month and are now vacant according to Greg Bensel, Benson's spokesperson.

New Orleans, LA

Saints trim their roster to 80 players

On Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints released five players to get their roster down to 80 players. The Saints released QB KJ. Costello, RB Devine Ozigbo, K John Parker Romo and TE Chris Herndon. They reached injury settlements with both LT Sage Doxtate, and DT Jaleel Johnson and they placed WR Kevin White on injured reserve.

New Orleans, LA

New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a return

Yes, it's really true!! Almost 10 years after a devastating fire destroyed the company’s facility, Hubig's Pies are finally on track to make their triumphant return to New Orleans. Prior to the fire, Hubig's Pie had been a part of New Orleans since 1921. But on July 27th, 2012, Hubig's facility on Dauphine Street was engulfed by a five-alarm fire and the building was a total loss. Over the years, there were several attempts to resume production on the pies. The city even approved the company's plans to build a factory in a new location, but those efforts stalled before any construction work had started.

New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising events

New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute will be hosting two weeks of fundraising events that will start on Tuesday, September 7th and will end with a fun-filled gala on Tuesday, September 21st.

Green Bay, WI

Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flare

The New Orleans Saints are set to take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field tomorrow night and they have spent all of this week up north. Because we are in the heart of training camp and preseason, it is not uncommon for teams to hold joint practices with their upcoming opponents, but this week's session got highly emotional on both sides. Everyone knows the Saints and Packers are 2 of the most prolific and talented teams in the NFC with some of the most passionate fanbases so it's no surprise tempers flared between the two as well as with the often overly dramatic quarterback in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers was very vocal in a team meeting before Wednesday’s practice session, expressing his displeasure with rookies Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure. But Rodgers also struggled on his own, with the Saints defense really getting the best of him both days when he completed only two more passes on Wednesday than he did in Tuesday’s practice. Rodgers told ESPN's Rob Demovsky, “The young guys, especially young receivers, we’ve got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route, we've got to get better in that area."

New Orleans, LA

Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars Superdome

The New Orleans Saints announced that the final training camp practice that will be open to the public will be held at on Sunday, August 21st from 3:45 pm to 5:45 pm. Tickets are free of charge and fans can reserve tickets by registering at www.neworleanssaints.com.

New Orleans, LA

Saints lose their first player for the season due to injury

Just a little over a week into training camp and the New Orleans Saints have lost their first player for the season. On Friday, Saints rookie safety Smoke Monday was placed on IR after suffering a torn ACL. Monday sustained the knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. No details were given at that time, it was just said to be a “significant injury.” Monday took to his Instagram account to thank the team for taking a chance on him and those who have checked on him since the announcement was made.

New Orleans, LA

Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.

Fun Fact... The month of August is New Orleans Museum month, and several area museums are participating. Museum month is collaboration between local area museums of all sizes throughout the greater New Orleans area. All through the month, if you purchase a membership to a participating museum, you will get free access to all of the other participating museums.

