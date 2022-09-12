Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the Falcons

It was wild and crazy game in Atlanta, when the Saints defeated the Falcons 27-26 in the 2022 season opener. The Saints did struggle most of the game but found the strength in the fourth quarter to overcome a 16-point deficit, their largest ever to get a win. Dennis Allen and the Saints played with a lot of heart, they never panicked or quit even though the Falcons had a win probability of more than 85% for most of the 2nd half of the game. During the game's final two minutes, at one point that rate increased to 99%. I said it earlier this week that this was a statement game for the Saints, and I think what they were able to accomplish speak volumes about the resiliency and identity of this team.

New Orleans Saints

In the first half, Jameis Winston really struggled in the pocket, having trouble connecting with his receivers and converting third downs. The offensive line was not giving him much help either, allowing Winston to be sacked 4 times and at one point, he had to go into the injury tent. Winston was able to immediately return without issue, serving up a flawless 4th quarter comeback. Winston went 13 of 16 for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns for a perfect quarterback rating in the 4th quarter.

The defense uncharacteristically allowed Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson to rack up a total of 136 all-purpose yards. They had not allowed 100 rushing yards in 20-straight games until Sunday. Fortunately, I do expect them to bounce back and start a streak again.

Once the offense did get going, there was no stopping them. WR Michael Thomas more than proved that he is back, hauling in 5 receptions for 57 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Jarvis Landry investment has already started to pay off. Landry had 7 catches for 114 yards. Winston connected on a 40-yard pass to Landry and a 17-yard pass to TE Juwan Johnson to set up Wil Lutz’s game winning field goal. I expect to see more Winston to Landry connections as the veteran has already earned the trust of Winston.

In the end, a 51-yard field goal by Wil Lutz’s came just in time with 19 seconds left on the clock for the Saints to take the lead. Then moments later, a personal foul on the Saints gave Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo the opportunity to make a game-winning, 63-yard field goal. Thankfully it was blocked by Payton Turner which sent the Saints back home to New Orleans with a victory and Saints fans everywhere in a complete frenzy.