Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck Derby

On Saturday, September 10th, the Second Harvest Food Bank of New Orleans hosted their annual fundraiser the Rubber Duck Derby. The event started at 12 pm at the Big Lake at City Park, near the boat launch. Each one of the ducks were given a unique number. The ducks were then placed into the lake and raced toward the finish line, with some assistance from the New Orleans Fire Department's hoses. There was a trap at the end that allowed one duck at a time. The top finishing ducks were pulled in order for the prizes. There was a total of 12 prizes including a $1,000 Zuppardo's Family Market gift card, a Big Green Egg Package, Theo's Pizza and Raising Cane's for a year, a Sun bicycle cruiser, diamond pendant and the grand prize was $5,000.

The cost to sponsor a duck was $5 each and every duck that was sponsored will help assist families in crisis. All proceeds raised from the event will help provide meals for children and families fighting hunger across South Louisiana.

Rubber Duck Derby Second Harvest Food Bank

The Second Harvest Food Bank leads the fight against hunger in South Louisiana by providing food access, advocacy, education, and disaster response. They provide food and support to 700+ community partners and programs across 23 parishes in Louisiana. Their staff and volunteers distribute the equivalent of more than 32 million meals to 210,000+ people a year. Through their food distribution programs, community kitchen meal service, nutrition education, and public benefits assistance they help to create a path out of poverty. Every year, Second Harvest secures millions of pounds of food that otherwise would have gone to waste.

To get more information and list of the winners go to https://www.duckrace.com/nola