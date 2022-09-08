Saints release their Week 1 injury report

The New Orleans Saints are getting ready for the first game of the 2022 regular season on Sunday, against their NFC South division rivals, the Atlanta Falcons and the team released their first injury report on Wednesday. There was a total of 9 players on the injury report, four players who were limited and five players who did not participate.

Center Erik McCoy (calf), Linebacker Pete Werner (groin) Safety J.T. Gray (hamstring) and Wide Receiver Mike Thomas (hamstring) were all limited in practice.

When asked how he is doing, Thomas said he feels “great.” He said, “we’ll find out” if he’s playing Sunday, but “that’s the goal.” When asked if the guy we saw in 2019 is still there, Thomas replied, “I’m trying to top that.”

Mike Thomas Stephen Lew

Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen said, "We're working him back in, we'll see where we're at. Another positive step getting him back out here." Allen added, "We'll see" if Thomas plays on Sunday, but that he's progressing.

Wide Receiver Tre’Quan Smith (groin), Running Back Dwayne Washington (hamstring), Offensive Tackle Landon Young (hip), Offensive Tackle Tanner Owens (illness) and Cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday practice.

The Atlanta Falcons had only three players listed on their injury report. Tight End Parker Hesse did not practice, due to a non-injury related personal issue. Wide Receiver Drake London (knee) and Cornerback Darren Hall (quad) were both limited in practice.

Kickoff for Sunday's game is 12 noon CT in the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.