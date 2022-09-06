Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!

After a 2-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Beignet Fest is finally back in New Orleans!

On Saturday, September 24th, 2022, the Beignet Fest returns to New Orleans from 10 am to 6:00 pm at City Park's Festival Grounds. The fun filled, family-friendly day will feature various selections of different beignet dishes from some of the area's best restaurants, caterers, and food trucks. There will also be a fully interactive kid's village from Children’s Hospital of New Orleans, a local artist's market with handmade arts and crafts for sale, PJ's Coffee Café and Abita Beer Garden. Plus, the festival will feature live musical performances from local favorites such as Shamarr Allen and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

Beignet Festival was founded by Amy and Sherwood Collins whose son, Liam, who was diagnosed at age three with Autism. Through his journey, they discovered that New Orleans was lacking in opportunities for children who are on the Autism spectrum, which is the most common form of developmental delay. They wanted to do something to help their son and the thousands of other families in New Orleans struggling to find programs so Amy and Sherwood created Beignet Fest and the Beignet Fest Foundation. The mission of the Beignet Fest Foundation is to celebrate, embrace and enhance the lives of children who have developmental delays and disabilities by presenting them as whole beings, and to support organizations that do the same. Each year, the Beignet Fest Foundation makes grants to support New Orleans-area programs that serve children that have development delays. All proceeds from the Beignet Fest will benefit the Beignet Fest Foundation.

Tickets are on sale now for only $20. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

You can get more details about Beignet Fest and Beignet Fest Foundation as well as purchase your tickets at https://beignetfest.com/