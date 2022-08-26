Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclub

Chris Owens Club in the French Quarter Greg Mimbs

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has purchased the former site of the Chris Owens nightclub in the French Quarter, through her business GMB Properties French Quarter LLC. The 3-story property, which is located at 500 Bourbon Street, went up for sale after New Orleans icon Chris Owens died on April 5th. Owens owned the building for more than 5 decades. The building is approximately 20,000 square feet and includes Chris Owens club as well as three leased commercial spaces on the ground floor, Owen's two-story private residence and several small residential units on the 2nd and 3rd floors which were previously rented month-to-month and are now vacant according to Greg Bensel, Benson's spokesperson.

Benson closed on the purchase of the property on August 19th. The price of the sale has not been released yet.

Benson said, "I am humbled to have the opportunity to own a property that Chris worked so hard for over 50 years to make into a landmark building on Bourbon Street. Chris and I were good friends for many years, and we shared a deep love of the city of New Orleans. I plan for this building to be something that moves the French Quarter in a positive direction, which is something she always tried to do."

Mrs. Benson said her plan is to renovate and lease the property over the coming months.

In December, she also bought Corporate Realty, one of the largest commercial real estate brokerage and management firms in the Greater New Orleans area.