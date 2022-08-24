Saints trim their roster to 80 players

New Orleans Saints New Orleans Saints

On Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints released five players to get their roster down to 80 players.

The Saints released QB KJ. Costello, RB Devine Ozigbo, K John Parker Romo and TE Chris Herndon. They reached injury settlements with both LT Sage Doxtate, and DT Jaleel Johnson and they placed WR Kevin White on injured reserve.

Ozigbo was competing for a running back spot on the roster, in an already crowded position with Tony Jones Jr., Abram Smith and Dwayne Washington. All are vying for the opportunity to be a back-up to Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. Ozigbo did not have to wait long for an opportunity with another team, when it was announced that the Denver Broncos claimed him off waivers.

Costello was signed after starting QB Jameis Winston suffered a minor foot injury in camp, which sidelined him for a couple of weeks. Only backup QB's Andy Dalton and Ian Book saw action in the first 2 two preseason games and since he had previous experience with the team, Costello was signed to run drills in practice. With the release of Costello, that is a good sign that Winston is healthy and returning to practice.

With the return of Wil Lutz, the release of Romo seemed inevitable. He was a camp body and some insurance, just in case Lutz wasn't 100% and ready to go.

Herndon was unimpressive during his brief time with the team. He was signed earlier this month when injuries and illnesses at the TE position were stretching them thin. He played 17 snaps in both two preseason games without catching a pass so with Taysom Hill, Nick Vannett and Juwan Johnson back, Herndon became expendable.

These were the second of three rounds of roster cuts this preseason. Last week, the Saints had to reduce their roster from 90 players to 85 players. The final cuts will come next week, when the Saints need to get down to 53 players by Tuesday, August 30th.

The Saints will play their 3rd and final preseason game on Friday night at Caesars Superdome against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is set for 7 pm. Then they will have an 18-day break before they head on the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the season opener on Sunday, September 11th.