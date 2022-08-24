New Orleans, LA

Saints trim their roster to 80 players

Tina Howell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ErV2q_0hTWxmeu00
New Orleans SaintsNew Orleans Saints

On Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints released five players to get their roster down to 80 players.

The Saints released QB KJ. Costello, RB Devine Ozigbo, K John Parker Romo and TE Chris Herndon. They reached injury settlements with both LT Sage Doxtate, and DT Jaleel Johnson and they placed WR Kevin White on injured reserve.

Ozigbo was competing for a running back spot on the roster, in an already crowded position with Tony Jones Jr., Abram Smith and Dwayne Washington. All are vying for the opportunity to be a back-up to Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. Ozigbo did not have to wait long for an opportunity with another team, when it was announced that the Denver Broncos claimed him off waivers.

Costello was signed after starting QB Jameis Winston suffered a minor foot injury in camp, which sidelined him for a couple of weeks. Only backup QB's Andy Dalton and Ian Book saw action in the first 2 two preseason games and since he had previous experience with the team, Costello was signed to run drills in practice. With the release of Costello, that is a good sign that Winston is healthy and returning to practice.

With the return of Wil Lutz, the release of Romo seemed inevitable. He was a camp body and some insurance, just in case Lutz wasn't 100% and ready to go.

Herndon was unimpressive during his brief time with the team. He was signed earlier this month when injuries and illnesses at the TE position were stretching them thin. He played 17 snaps in both two preseason games without catching a pass so with Taysom Hill, Nick Vannett and Juwan Johnson back, Herndon became expendable.

These were the second of three rounds of roster cuts this preseason. Last week, the Saints had to reduce their roster from 90 players to 85 players. The final cuts will come next week, when the Saints need to get down to 53 players by Tuesday, August 30th.

The Saints will play their 3rd and final preseason game on Friday night at Caesars Superdome against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is set for 7 pm. Then they will have an 18-day break before they head on the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the season opener on Sunday, September 11th.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New Orleans# Saints# Football# Training Camp# New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Published by

Your source for all things NOLA... Sports, Food, Music, Festivals and more!!

New Orleans, LA
249 followers

More from Tina Howell

New Orleans, LA

Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclub

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has purchased the former site of the Chris Owens nightclub in the French Quarter, through her business GMB Properties French Quarter LLC. The 3-story property, which is located at 500 Bourbon Street, went up for sale after New Orleans icon Chris Owens died on April 5th. Owens owned the building for more than 5 decades. The building is approximately 20,000 square feet and includes Chris Owens club as well as three leased commercial spaces on the ground floor, Owen's two-story private residence and several small residential units on the 2nd and 3rd floors which were previously rented month-to-month and are now vacant according to Greg Bensel, Benson's spokesperson.

Read full story
4 comments
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a return

Yes, it's really true!! Almost 10 years after a devastating fire destroyed the company’s facility, Hubig's Pies are finally on track to make their triumphant return to New Orleans. Prior to the fire, Hubig's Pie had been a part of New Orleans since 1921. But on July 27th, 2012, Hubig's facility on Dauphine Street was engulfed by a five-alarm fire and the building was a total loss. Over the years, there were several attempts to resume production on the pies. The city even approved the company's plans to build a factory in a new location, but those efforts stalled before any construction work had started.

Read full story
49 comments
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising events

New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute will be hosting two weeks of fundraising events that will start on Tuesday, September 7th and will end with a fun-filled gala on Tuesday, September 21st.

Read full story
2 comments
Green Bay, WI

Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flare

The New Orleans Saints are set to take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field tomorrow night and they have spent all of this week up north. Because we are in the heart of training camp and preseason, it is not uncommon for teams to hold joint practices with their upcoming opponents, but this week's session got highly emotional on both sides. Everyone knows the Saints and Packers are 2 of the most prolific and talented teams in the NFC with some of the most passionate fanbases so it's no surprise tempers flared between the two as well as with the often overly dramatic quarterback in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers was very vocal in a team meeting before Wednesday’s practice session, expressing his displeasure with rookies Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure. But Rodgers also struggled on his own, with the Saints defense really getting the best of him both days when he completed only two more passes on Wednesday than he did in Tuesday’s practice. Rodgers told ESPN's Rob Demovsky, “The young guys, especially young receivers, we’ve got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route, we've got to get better in that area."

Read full story
4 comments
New Orleans, LA

Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars Superdome

The New Orleans Saints announced that the final training camp practice that will be open to the public will be held at on Sunday, August 21st from 3:45 pm to 5:45 pm. Tickets are free of charge and fans can reserve tickets by registering at www.neworleanssaints.com.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Saints lose their first player for the season due to injury

Just a little over a week into training camp and the New Orleans Saints have lost their first player for the season. On Friday, Saints rookie safety Smoke Monday was placed on IR after suffering a torn ACL. Monday sustained the knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. No details were given at that time, it was just said to be a “significant injury.” Monday took to his Instagram account to thank the team for taking a chance on him and those who have checked on him since the announcement was made.

Read full story
18 comments
New Orleans, LA

Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.

Fun Fact... The month of August is New Orleans Museum month, and several area museums are participating. Museum month is collaboration between local area museums of all sizes throughout the greater New Orleans area. All through the month, if you purchase a membership to a participating museum, you will get free access to all of the other participating museums.

Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

Saints Training Camp, Week One Recap

For 5 consecutive days, the New Orleans Saints have been a trending topic on Twitter and for good reason. We are just one week into training camp and there is a lot to talk about.

Read full story
2 comments
New Orleans, LA

Big news at the start of Saints training camp

Today was the start of training camp for the New Orleans Saints and it was definitely an exciting one. All-pro Saints Wide Receiver Michael Thomas was supposed to start training camp on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. After a brief but successful workout prior to practice, the team decided that Thomas was ready to be back on the practice field with his teammates. This comes after an almost 2-year absence due to an ankle injury that he sustained in 2020 and has been fighting to recover from ever since. The Saints have been trending on social media since the news came out that Thomas was activated to participate in practice.

Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.

The city of New Orleans is beautiful, mysterious, full of life and love. From the delicious foods to the variety of music that can be heard pretty much any night of the week at a local bar, New Orleans is more than a weekend tourist city, she is a way of life for many. From the roar of the crowd of Saints fans on Sunday in the Superdome to the thousands lined up on the parade routes on Mardi Gras Day you will never meet a stranger here. The hospitality is like nowhere else in the world. You will not leave hungry or without making new friends.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy