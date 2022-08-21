New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising events

NOCHI "Cooking for a Cause" NOCHI

New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute will be hosting two weeks of fundraising events that will start on Tuesday, September 7th and will end with a fun-filled gala on Tuesday, September 21st.

"Cooking for a Cause" which starts on September 7th is an online auction that includes a variety of culinary events that can be bid on such as one-of-a-kind private cooking and mixology classes, dinner parties and several gourmet getaways that will be hosted by some of your favorite names in hospitality. Some of the other fabulous items that are up for auction include a George Rodrigue Louisiana Artworks signed silkscreen on paper, a private film screening under the stars on NOCHI's Rooftop, Dinner with the Chase's, the owners of New Orleans famous Dooky Chase Restaurant, a weekend getaway at the Dickie Brennan family's country home on the bayou and a two-night stay at the majestic Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans, which includes dinners at Alon Shaya's "Miss River" and Donald Link's "Chemin A La Mer."

The NOCHI Gala will be held on Tuesday, September 21st from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm on the rooftop of NOCHI's building located on 725 Howard Avenue in New Orleans. The gala will include cocktails, dancing and delicacies from various NOCHI alumni and some of the best chefs in New Orleans. The dress code for the gala is casual-chic and tickets start at $125.00. They can be purchased at https://www.nochi.org/cfac

All of the proceeds from the events will benefit NOCHI’s scholarship fund and programming.