Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars Superdome

Tina Howell

The New Orleans Saints announced that the final training camp practice that will be open to the public will be held at on Sunday, August 21st from 3:45 pm to 5:45 pm. Tickets are free of charge and fans can reserve tickets by registering at www.neworleanssaints.com

Registration for tickets is limited to 8 tickets per person. The gates to the Superdome will open at 2:30 pm. Free parking will be available in Superdome Parking Garages 1 and 6 and will be on a first come, first serve basis. Food and drinks will be available for purchase on the concourse level. No outside food or drinks will be allowed.

Fans will be allowed to take photographs at practice. Small cameras and binoculars are allowed but video cameras are prohibited.

Fans are advised to arrive early because they will be screened the gates and all bags will be checked by Superdome security. For safety purposes, the following items are prohibited:

  • Animals, except service dogs assisting those with disabilities.
  • Backpacks/ knapsacks.
  • Banners (large or in poor taste).
  • Containers of any kind, except for fans with medical/dietary needs.
  • Contraband.
  • Drones.
  • Fanny packs.
  • Fireworks.
  • Glass.
  • Glitter.
  • Helium balloons.
  • Large/oversized bags. Maximum bag size is 12x6x12. All bags must be clear.
  • Laster pointers.
  • Noisemakers.
  • Outside food and drink.
  • Poles.
  • Projectiles.
  • Selfie sticks.
  • Sticks, bats and poles.
  • Stickers.
  • Video and audio recording devices.
  • Whistles.
  • Weapons.

This will be the final opportunity for Saints fans to attend training camp practice as all remaining practices will be closed to the public. The Saints will wrap up camp on Sunday, August 28th. 2 weeks later they head to Atlanta for their season opener against the Falcons in Mersades Benz Stadium.

New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA

