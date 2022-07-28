Big news at the start of Saints training camp

Today was the start of training camp for the New Orleans Saints and it was definitely an exciting one. All-pro Saints Wide Receiver Michael Thomas was supposed to start training camp on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. After a brief but successful workout prior to practice, the team decided that Thomas was ready to be back on the practice field with his teammates. This comes after an almost 2-year absence due to an ankle injury that he sustained in 2020 and has been fighting to recover from ever since. The Saints have been trending on social media since the news came out that Thomas was activated to participate in practice.

There is no doubt why Saints fans are eager and excited to have the explosive receiver back in action. In 2019, Thomas set the NFL record for single season receptions with 149 passes for 1,725 yards and 9 touchdowns and he was the named NFL's Offensive Player of the Year.

Thomas looked sharp as he participated in individual drills, taking some snaps and catching passes but he did not participate in any team drills. Being back on the practice field, caused some excitement on social media from not only Saints fans but Thomas himself.

Thomas said, “I didn’t want to come up here and get emotional, but it was a blessing to be back out there with the guys and be able to put my hand in the pile.”

The Saints will be back in action tomorrow, holding a closed practice to the public but on Friday, fans will have their first opportunity to see the Saints and Mike Thomas back in action.