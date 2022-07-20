St Louis Cathedral in Jackson Square Tina Howell

The city of New Orleans is beautiful, mysterious, full of life and love.

From the delicious foods to the variety of music that can be heard pretty much any night of the week at a local bar, New Orleans is more than a weekend tourist city, she is a way of life for many. From the roar of the crowd of Saints fans on Sunday in the Superdome to the thousands lined up on the parade routes on Mardi Gras Day you will never meet a stranger here. The hospitality is like nowhere else in the world. You will not leave hungry or without making new friends.

It has often been said that if you love New Orleans, she will love you back and it really is true! I have been blessed to have met some incredible people in my life. Some like myself, have lived here their whole lives, others who just visited for a brief time. You can move away, but a part of the city always stays with you. The charm is undeniable. There are many hidden gems of small, local restaurants serving your favorite meals. A good shrimp po-boy, bowl of gumbo or red beans is a daily desire. Even some of the gas stations, serve affordable, good food like delicious fried chicken.

If you are looking for something to do, don’t worry because anytime is a good time! New Orleans constantly has events going on... Concerts, festivals, fairs, you name it! The fun is non-stop. Come check out the Seafood Fest, Beignet Fest, Saints or Pelicans games or see one of our many talented local musicians in concert or some bigger names at Jazz Fest, Essence, or Voo Doo Fest.

So, the next time you are planning a getaway or if you are Louisiana local looking for a fun weekend trip, come visit New Orleans, the city that never sleeps and let the good times roll.