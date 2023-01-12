The Arizona Renaissance Festival is coming to Gold Canyon

Capt. Drake Photo by The Arizona Renaissance Festival

By Timothy Rawles / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

From ladies dressed in their royal finery and the tavern wenches who serve them, to the chivalrous knights plated in armor atop their trusty steeds, the Arizona Renaissance Festival, starting on February 4, is like stepping back through England’s history and into the prosperity and exuberance of the Elizabethan age.

Lady Tess Photo by The Arizona Renaissance Festival

Although Arizona’s mild lingering chill might be in the air, this cosplay event isn’t letting something like the weather take control. Rain or shine the show will go on.

Almost any avid reveler, or "playtron" as they are called, will tell you a ren faire is more than just a weekend excursion, it’s a party for the senses. From colorful costumes and flowers to the aroma of artisanal foods and drinks to the blaring screams and cheers of the people watching a jousting tournament, this 50-acre festival is an immersive fever dream.

Celebrating its 35th anniversary, The Arizona Renaissance Festival is one of the largest festivals of its kind in America. The fun is non-stop. This year they will feature falconry, sea fairies, pirates, performances of music, dance, acrobatics, and comedy.

Jousting tournaments will occur three times a day on Saturdays and Sundays in February and March.

Maxmillian Photo by The Arizona Renaissance Festival

With over 2,000 cast members dressed in period costumes, attendees will be absorbed into a simulation of a 16th-century European village. Many historians consider this time in history as England’s golden age. Poverty was low and artistic creativity was high.

William Shakespeare was the celebrity playwright of the time. Authors such as Edmund Spenser and John Lyly wrote what some may consider literary masterpieces.

The era also saw the blossoming of new music, especially folk tunes and ballads performed by traveling bands that visited villages for fairs or other events.

Mistress Bawd Photo by The Arizona Renaissance Festival

For festival visitors who want a more leisurely pace through the folly, listening to live period music is almost hypnotic. They can do this while shopping in over 200 storybook shops, studios, and galleries filled with unique arts and crafts, handmade wares, kitchens and pubs, games, and people-powered rides.

Hungry playtrons wanting to gorge themselves are in for a treat at the Pleasure Feast event. They will be served five courses of fine food, and drinks, with 90 minutes of boisterous Renaissance entertainment.

This year, a friendly fairy named Primrose will make her debut, greeting guests throughout the park. Also making his first appearance is Professor Wrench and his comedy show.

And The Renaissance Men offer spectators a hilarious show filled with sword-fighting, excitement, and laughs as the two men strive to attain the ultimate prize: your validation and the title of The Renaissance Man!

DJ Silly Photo by The Arizona Renaissance Festival

On average The Arizona Renaissance Festival welcomes about 250,000 people through its castle gates annually, that’s more than the attendance of any year at San Diego Comic-Con. Both events are dedicated to the pop culture of their times. But while one celebrates the movies that depict medieval life, the other transports you inside it.

The Arizona Renaissance Festival takes place on Saturdays and Sundays and on President’s Day (Feb. 20) from 10 am to 6 pm beginning on February 4 and goes until April 2. Parking is free.

It is located at 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon.

For more information including tickets and pricing visit their website.