The Arizona Renaissance Festival is coming to Gold Canyon

Timothy Rawles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nhPMt_0kBWuXs700
Capt. DrakePhoto byThe Arizona Renaissance Festival

By Timothy Rawles / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

From ladies dressed in their royal finery and the tavern wenches who serve them, to the chivalrous knights plated in armor atop their trusty steeds, the Arizona Renaissance Festival, starting on February 4, is like stepping back through England’s history and into the prosperity and exuberance of the Elizabethan age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tyraB_0kBWuXs700
Lady TessPhoto byThe Arizona Renaissance Festival

Although Arizona’s mild lingering chill might be in the air, this cosplay event isn’t letting something like the weather take control. Rain or shine the show will go on.

Almost any avid reveler, or "playtron" as they are called, will tell you a ren faire is more than just a weekend excursion, it’s a party for the senses. From colorful costumes and flowers to the aroma of artisanal foods and drinks to the blaring screams and cheers of the people watching a jousting tournament, this 50-acre festival is an immersive fever dream.

Celebrating its 35th anniversary, The Arizona Renaissance Festival is one of the largest festivals of its kind in America. The fun is non-stop. This year they will feature falconry, sea fairies, pirates, performances of music, dance, acrobatics, and comedy.

Jousting tournaments will occur three times a day on Saturdays and Sundays in February and March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MOX0j_0kBWuXs700
MaxmillianPhoto byThe Arizona Renaissance Festival

With over 2,000 cast members dressed in period costumes, attendees will be absorbed into a simulation of a 16th-century European village. Many historians consider this time in history as England’s golden age. Poverty was low and artistic creativity was high.

William Shakespeare was the celebrity playwright of the time. Authors such as Edmund Spenser and John Lyly wrote what some may consider literary masterpieces.

The era also saw the blossoming of new music, especially folk tunes and ballads performed by traveling bands that visited villages for fairs or other events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gDRfL_0kBWuXs700
Mistress BawdPhoto byThe Arizona Renaissance Festival

For festival visitors who want a more leisurely pace through the folly, listening to live period music is almost hypnotic. They can do this while shopping in over 200 storybook shops, studios, and galleries filled with unique arts and crafts, handmade wares, kitchens and pubs, games, and people-powered rides.

Hungry playtrons wanting to gorge themselves are in for a treat at the Pleasure Feast event. They will be served five courses of fine food, and drinks, with 90 minutes of boisterous Renaissance entertainment.

This year, a friendly fairy named Primrose will make her debut, greeting guests throughout the park. Also making his first appearance is Professor Wrench and his comedy show.

And The Renaissance Men offer spectators a hilarious show filled with sword-fighting, excitement, and laughs as the two men strive to attain the ultimate prize: your validation and the title of The Renaissance Man!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LfW2N_0kBWuXs700
DJ SillyPhoto byThe Arizona Renaissance Festival

On average The Arizona Renaissance Festival welcomes about 250,000 people through its castle gates annually, that’s more than the attendance of any year at San Diego Comic-Con. Both events are dedicated to the pop culture of their times. But while one celebrates the movies that depict medieval life, the other transports you inside it.

The Arizona Renaissance Festival takes place on Saturdays and Sundays and on President’s Day (Feb. 20) from 10 am to 6 pm beginning on February 4 and goes until April 2. Parking is free.

It is located at 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon.

For more information including tickets and pricing visit their website.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Arizona Renaissance Festiv# Gold Canyon# Festival# medieval# Pinal County

Comments / 5

Published by

Timothy Rawles has been a journalist for over 20 years. He has written for global publications in San Francisco, San Diego, and Phoenix. His favorite stories are features, interviews, entertainment news, and local stories.

San Tan Valley, AZ
960 followers

More from Timothy Rawles

San Tan Valley, AZ

Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan Valley

Scheduled to open on January 12, the new Home Depot located at 1400 West Hunt Highway, has become one of the most anticipated retail builds for the residents of San Tan Valley. Some locals are excited to spend their money nearby instead of having to drive to other communities.

Read full story
7 comments
Queen Creek, AZ

Illuminating things are happening at Schnepf Farms this holiday season

Illumination Train Ride at Schnepf FarmsPhoto bySchnepf Farms. Anyone familiar with Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek knows that during the holidays they go all out to provide a winter wonderland snuggled amid the southwestern desert.

Read full story
1 comments
Coolidge, AZ

Casa Grande Ruins continue to mystify visitors and experts

Casa Grande Ruins National ParkPhoto byNational Park Service: U.S. Department of the Interior. Casa Grande Ruins is a mysterious prehistoric village located in Coolidge. This large primitive area has been around since 1350 C.E. It’s one of the largest ever built in North America.

Read full story
4 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

From Cowgirl to Cover Girl, Bobbi Jeen Olson is Branding Her Own Reality

Don’t tell Bobbi Jeen Olson to tone down her cowgirl roots. The reality star, stunt actor, equestrian, and Case Grande resident has made a career out of marching to her own … hooves – rejecting Hollywood pressures and returning to her small-town roots to do things her way.

Read full story
5 comments
Queen Creek, AZ

Maritza’s Pupusas serves up traditional Salvadoran cuisine in Queen Creek

Maritza’s Pupusas in Queen CreekMaritza’s Pupusas Facebook. If you’re not familiar with Salvadoran cuisine, it might be a good time to head to Queen Creek and try some. Maritza’s Pupusas is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it roadside restaurant located at 1532 West Ocotillo Road.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

The cotton gins of Pinal County are as much a part of the Arizona

The Big Tin Cotton Gin in Queen CreekThe Big Tin Cotton Gin. Dotted along the Pinal County landscape are big tin buildings with large facades and crimped walls. They are usually isolated in areas surrounded by nothing but the Arizona dirt. These grey behemoths are cotton gins and may look like weather-worn eyesores, but they are very much an important part of Arizona’s past and present.

Read full story
3 comments
San Tan Valley, AZ

The fast-developing San Tan Valley is having a retail boom

San Tan Valley continues to expand and along with that growth comes more and more places to shop. From fast-casual restaurants to car washes to gas stations, San Tan Valley is becoming a boom of retail shops, and that’s good news for some locals who are sick of driving to Queen Creek or surrounding cities for almost everything.

Read full story
3 comments
San Tan Valley, AZ

Two Hands Corn Dogs coming to San Tan Valley — it’s Seoul food

Merch at Two Hands Seoul Fresh Corn DogsTwo Hands Seoul Fresh Corn Dogs. A fast-food twist on a popular carnival treat is coming to San Tan Valley. It’s called Two Hands Seoul Fresh Corn Dogs. The concept combines different fixed menu proteins dipped in batter and, you guessed it, served on a stick. The concept has become very popular on the west coast.

Read full story
8 comments
Maricopa, AZ

People are flocking to Maricopa to see the extraordinary sunflower fields

Vast amounts of sunflowers are growing in Maricopa City and people are making a pilgrimage to see them. Thanks to a Facebook video taken by Volo Photo, admirers of the 70-acre crop are taking day trips to the location to see this groundbreaking moment. What makes this so unique is that it might be the first significant sunflower crop to have ever grown in Arizona.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

A lost mine and a supposed curse are all a part of the Superstition Mountain experience

The Superstition MountainsThe Lost Dutchman State Park. Arizona’s Lost Dutchman Gold Mine. The name sounds so mysterious and legendary. In fact, it’s both. And almost two centuries later the title still holds intrigue over explorers and followers of Pinal County history.

Read full story
2 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

Squash blossoms, reality TV, and vintage western jewelry in Casa Grande

Western Trading Post TVCourtesy of: Western Trading Post TV. In a non-distinct building in historic downtown Casa Grande, there’s a family who knows just about everything there is to know about specific elements of Southwestern culture.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Four unique state parks to visit in Pinal County

Picacho Peak State ParkPicacho Peak State Park website. Nothing tells the history of an area more than its environment. Whether it be the natural surroundings of native plants and animals or the careworn facades of historic buildings. These are the earmarks of progression in America’s history. Arizona’s Pinal County is a bevy of natural and manmade landmarks, and luckily some have been preserved in the state park system. Here are four such examples located in Pinal County that are well worth a visit.

Read full story
Florence, AZ

St. Anthony’s Monastery is a beautiful oasis in the middle of the Sonoran Desert

St. Anthony’s MonasterySt. Anthony’s Monastery website. Travelers visit destinations for a variety of reasons. Some love to discover unique and interesting landmarks that are specific to the regions they explore. These sites create indelible memories.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Sculpture meets nature at the Triangle L Ranch

One great thing about living in this part of Arizona is watching it steadily discover its place in the global art community. Sometimes difficult to find, there are hidden gems throughout the region with collections that may foretell the future of how Arizona will continue to define itself as a major contributor to the contemporary art world.

Read full story
San Tan Valley, AZ

Goodwill store on Hunt Highway is now open

Goodwill in San Tan Valley on West Hunt HighwayTimothy Rawles. Second-hand merchandise giant and reseller Goodwill has opened a new location in San Tan Valley. Located next to Walmart Supercenter on Hunt Highway this store opened on June 3.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Barbed wire, cowboys, and prison inmates on display at the Pinal County Historical Museum

Pinal County Historical MuseumCourtesy of The Pinal County Historical Museum. The Pinal County Historical Museum offers visitors a unique mix of regional history, local true crime stories, and prison artifacts. This diversity of exhibits sometimes walks a fine line between the morbid and the educational. But those who are curious about Pinal County's history will most likely find it all interesting.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

The Peppersauce Cave is an Arizona hidden gem complete with an underground lake

Peppersauce Cave is a hidden explorable limestone cave within the Santa Catalina Mountains. People who want to hike this small, cavernous system can expect to walk about one mile of mapped underground pathways. It’s not for the casual explorer who is used to handrail assistance and helpful amenities, but the difficulty level might be okay for beginners.

Read full story
14 comments
Florence, AZ

The midcentury allure and chilling past of Florence’s Blue Mist Motel

Back when automobile travel was the main mode of transportation across America, roadside motels like The Blue Mist in Florence were a common sight along the lonely highway. Motorists would spot large marquees touting all the modern amenities from air conditioning, kitchenettes, and TVs to later HBO. These roadside sleepovers were almost as important as gasoline to the tired driver.

Read full story
2 comments
San Tan Valley, AZ

Café Rio celebrates new San Tan Valley location with a celebration event

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill is getting ready to open a new location in San Tan Valley on June 10. The restaurant is famous for its sweet pork Barbacoa among other delicious and fresh offerings.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy