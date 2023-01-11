Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan Valley

George Page, manager of The Home Depot, San Tan Valley Photo by The Home Depot

By Timothy Rawles / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

Scheduled to open on January 12, the new Home Depot located at 1400 West Hunt Highway, has become one of the most anticipated retail builds for the residents of San Tan Valley. Some locals are excited to spend their money nearby instead of having to drive to other communities.

Longtime retail manager George Page has been with the company for over thirty-three years. After working at the popular clothing chain Miller’s Outpost in the late 80s, he was hired at Home Depot at the age of 21.

Page, now 55, was the operation’s manager at the Mesa Home Depot store until 2003 when he was offered the store manager position at the Power and Germann location in Queen Creek, “And everybody would ask me every day, when are you gonna open a store in San Tan?” he recalls.

The land for the San Tan store was actually purchased in 2006. A parking lot was paved, but Page says construction couldn’t continue because, “2008 hit, and everything kinda stopped,” he says. “So now fast forward to 2022 and I get to be the guy that they asked to go open the San Tan store. It's very ironic.”

One of the things that makes a local retail store successful is the attitude of those in charge. We asked Page what he plans to bring to this new store beyond the core values of the company.

“You know, I'm kind of a jokester and I like to have a good time,” he says. “I'm very passionate. Obviously, I'm a 30-plus year associate so I feel like I do have the core values of Home Depot.”

“Customer service is really where I want to set the bar very high for the San Tan area because that's what separates us,” Page says. “A lot of people sell hammers but --- you know --- you go to Home Depot because of the people. No one else has the people that we have, and the new people will get quickly taught the culture by myself and the other very tenured associates that are going out there.”

His new employees are mostly local. During the application process he asked how far away they lived from the new store, and on average, they said about one to five miles. “So, we've got 85 excellent people transferring from the other stores mostly from Queen Creek because they live a mile from the store, and then I've hired an additional 80 people.”

Being a new Home Depot store, one might expect that there are enhancements that reflect the times. Page says this store has definitely been upgraded. Everything from a quadruple-sized area for online order pickups to a huge new appliance department called Megatron. For landscapers, the San Tan store seems like a horticulture paradise.

“There’s about 30,000 square feet of space in our outside garden area,” Page says. “And the front footprint is also about five times what a normal store would be when you drive up to it. We'll have five times the amount of space to merchandise all sorts of the latest and greatest flowers, annuals, and bushes that will kind of match the San Tan area.”

He adds that getting propane will be a lot easier too. There are nine self-automated propane cages in the front of the building.

Regarding the excitement about the new store, Page understands why this is a big deal to the growing valley. He grew up in Gilbert which had a population of about 3,000 when he was a kid. That number has grown to about 270,000. “I think the fact that people don't have to drive 20 miles round trip to go to the next closest Home Depot, and as you know the roads aren't so great. Some of those stoplights, you know; you're talking an hour and a half to go get a gallon of paint where now it's just going across the street.”

With all of its convenience, what about the professional versus the do-it-yourself customer? Will contractors swoop in and deplete the stock, leaving regular customers without supplies? Page says the product mix will be the same for both. That being said, he emphasizes that the pro customer is going to have a great experience.

“We have the whole north side of the building really geared towards contractors. So we have contractor parking, trailer parking, we have a tool rental that will also help contractors get what they need out there because nobody wants to pick up two pallets of concrete weighing 6,000 pounds and haul it all the way when they can just come across the street and get what they need to finish the homes out there.”

The grand opening will also see some store specials for customers. A few specially marked items include an 11” Mojave Round Planter Geranium which normally goes for $19.98, will be $12.88, and 27-gallon tough storage totes will sell for $9.98 instead of their regular price of $13.98.

“We've also got some $99 dollar Milwaukee drill sets,” adds Page. “So we'll have a few things loaded up. We've got some tool chests that we are assembling. When you drive up on the twelfth, you're gonna see quite the impressive display of grills, patio sets, tools, wheelbarrows, and trees --- we're gonna have it all!”

When Page isn’t going full-throttle at Home Depot, and he takes off the signature orange and white apron, he loves spending time with his family, watching movies, and working on his old muscle cars, “I still have my El Camino from High School.”

The new Home Depot in San Tan Valley is just the type of retail store that the growing community needs. It is convenient and a source of tax revenue that stays inside the community. Page is well aware of all that, but in addition, he wants his store to do something more, something special.

“We are looking forward to giving back to that local community,” he says. “We're going to be looking to partner with the local schools and veterans that live in the area just to see if there's anything we can do. And again, customer service --- we're gonna provide top-notch service for everybody who lives out here.”

The Home Depot, located at 1400 West Hunt Highway, San Tan Valley, will open on January 12.